Monday, 27 April, 2020, 10:31 PM
7 deaths, 497 new cases confirmed in 24 hrs        All sectors to become normal gradually: PM       
'Don’t worry about loan interest'

Published : Monday, 27 April, 2020 at 1:06 PM  Count : 143
Observer Online Desk

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday said the businesspeople, who took loans for operating their business entities, do not to be worried about their loan interest.

"You were doing your business taking loans, but your loans have piled up for the shutdown in these months due to the coronavirus...so, don't think about that (loan interest)," she said, reports UNB.

The Prime Minister said this while holding a videoconference with the public representatives and officials of districts under Rajshahi division over COVID-19 from her official residence Ganobhaban.

The districts are Bogura, Chapainawabganj, Joypurhat, Naogaon, Natore, Pabna, Rajshahi and Sirajganj.

Sheikh Hasina mentioned that the lending organisations were not supposed to take those interests right now.

"After this meeting (videoconference), I'll sit with the Finance Minister...we'll consider to suspend the interest (against the loans), we'll consider how much we can waive the interest and how much you can repay those regularly. You do not need to be gripped by anxiety," she said.

Keeping people alive maintaining the ways of lives and livelihood is the major thing right now, Hasina said.

The Prime Minister said the government is gradually relaxing the less affected areas where the coronavirus is yet to spread largely. "We're giving our attention to that areas so that people could lead a normal life and carry out their trade and business," she added.

Sheikh Hasina also said educational institutions in the country will remain closed till September next.

"We won't reopen schools and other educational institutions now, at least till September. These schools, colleges and other educational institutions will remain closed as coronavirus prevalence continues...," she said.





If the coronavirus effect continues, she said, the educational institutions will remain closed. "We'll reopen those when it (coronavirus) will stop," she said.

Bangladesh Television, Bangladesh Betar and some private TV channels and radio stations broadcast the videoconference live.

Earlier, the Prime Minister exchanged views with the public representatives and officials of 51 districts of Dhaka, Chattogram, Khulna, Sylhet, Barishal and Mymensingh divisions in five phases.

