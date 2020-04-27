Over 2 hundreds shops burnt in Bandarban fire





More than two hundreds shops have been burned down in a devastating fire that broke out at Thanchi Bazar in Bandarban district town.





The incident took place around 5am on Monday.





Thanchi press club president Anupam Marma said the fire originated in the south side of the bazar at early hours and soon spread the whole market.













Army, police and BGB men were trying to douse the blaze as members of Fire Service and Civil Defence did not reached the spot timely.

For this, it took over two hours to douse the fire.



