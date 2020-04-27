3 Narail physicians contract corona in last 24 hrs

Three physicians in Narail district contracted coronavirus in last 24 hours till Monday morning, taking the total number of coronavirus case to 13.





Civil surgeon Dr Md Abdul Momen confirmed the matter.





Among them, two are from Mother and Child Welfare Centre (maternity) and another from Sadar upazila and health planning office.





Soyed Sujan, who contracted coronavirus first in the district in Lohaghara upazila, have recently recovered.













The rest 12 affected persons are in isolation at their respective houses.





DSB/ALM/LY