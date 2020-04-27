All sectors to become normal gradually: PM













All sectors including communication have become normal gradually, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said on Monday.





"If our death toll and infection case from the virus decrease keeping ourselves protective, then all sectors will be reopened gradually, " she said.





"We are planning how the number of truck-van on roads will increase as those are needed for carrying goods," Sheikh Hasina said on Monday at a videoconference with officials of Rajshahi division.



