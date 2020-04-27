Joypurhat reports three more cases

Institute of Health Technology at Gopinathpur in in Akkelpur upazila of Joypurhat. --Google map





Among the three, one is from Kalai upazila and the other two Akkelpur upazila, confirmed civil surgeon Dr Selim Mia around 8 pm.





District health department control room sources said the newly affected people recently returned to their respective villages from Dhaka.





A total of 59 samples’ test result came at night where three tested positive.













The contracted persons are being treated at isolation ward of Institute of Health Technology in Akkelpur's Gopinathpur.





The district was on lockdown after the first cases was confirmed on April 17.





