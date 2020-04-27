People should work together to overcome corona situation: PM













Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has urged all to work together in the country in this situation caused by coronavirus.





"We should fight against natural calamities. Today, this calamity is worldwide. We all in the country should work together. Those are working 24-hour to control coronavirus situation, should help those," she said.





Sheikh Hasina came up with the call at the videoconference with officials of Rajshahi division on Monday at her official residence Ganobhaban.



