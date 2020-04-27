‘Drug trader’ killed in Gazipur ‘gunfight’





A suspected drug trader was killed in a reported gunfight with the members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in Pubail area of Gazipur early Monday.





Deceased Robiul Islam alias Robu, 32, was an accused in a murder cases and a marked drug trader in the area, said RAB sources.









Sensing the presence of the team, a gang of drug traders opened fire on the elite force, triggering a gunfight.



The force, later, recovered the bullet-hit Robu from the spot.











The RAB recovered two foreign pistols, a one-shooter gun, and a large amount of Yaba tablets.





