‘Drug trader’ killed in Gazipur ‘gunfight’
Published : Monday, 27 April, 2020 at 10:50 AM Count : 140
A suspected drug trader was killed in a reported gunfight with the members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in Pubail area of Gazipur early Monday.
Deceased Robiul Islam alias Robu, 32, was an accused in a murder cases and a marked drug trader in the area, said RAB sources.
RAB-1 Company Commander Lt Commander Abdullah Al-Mamun said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Satpoa area under Pubail Police Station.
Sensing the presence of the team, a gang of drug traders opened fire on the elite force, triggering a gunfight.
The force, later, recovered the bullet-hit Robu from the spot.
The RAB recovered two foreign pistols, a one-shooter gun, and a large amount of Yaba tablets.
