Educational instts to remain shut till Sept, says PM
Published : Monday, 27 April, 2020 at 10:38 AM Count : 294
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said all educational institutions across the country will remain closed till September if deadly coronavirus situation does not improve.
The Premier came up with the announcement on Monday morning at the introductory speech during the videoconference with officials of Rajshahi division.
"No educational institutions including the schools will not be opened till September. We will reopened those when the situation improves," she said.
