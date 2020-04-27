Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 27 April, 2020, 10:30 PM
latest 7 deaths, 497 new cases confirmed in 24 hrs        All sectors to become normal gradually: PM       
Home National

Educational instts to remain shut till Sept, says PM

Published : Monday, 27 April, 2020 at 10:38 AM  Count : 294
Observer Online Report

Educational instts to remain shut till Sept, says PM

Educational instts to remain shut till Sept, says PM


Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said all educational institutions across the country will remain closed till September if deadly coronavirus situation does not improve.





The Premier came up with the announcement on Monday morning at the introductory speech during the videoconference with officials of  Rajshahi division.

"No educational institutions including the schools will not be opened till September. We will reopened those when the situation improves," she said.

TF

Related Topics

PM   Hasina   Coronavirus  




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Air Force continues programmes to check coronavirus
No chance to test Gonoshasthaya kit without approval
2 drug dealers held with phensedyl in Rajshahi
RMG workers stage protest demanding salaries in Gazipur
Kidnapped from Jamalpur, trader rescued in Faridpur
3 Bangladeshis detained in India’s Tripura
BNP leader Rizvi critically ill
Flight suspension extended till May 7


Latest News
Man dies in Dumuria road accident
Kids return to school in Norway
BB creates Tk 10,000 cr scheme for CMSME sector
2 more test positive for COVID-19 in Chowgachha
Air Force continues programmes to check coronavirus
Three more infected with corona in Panchagarh
Umar Akmal banned for three years
Food aid distributed among imam, muazzins in Naraynagnaj
Kim ‘alive and well’: Seoul
Commerce Ministry warns against irregularities in TCB operations
Most Read News
RMG factories reopen on limited scale
Bangladesh virus death toll climbs to 145, infected cases 5,000
El Salvador prisoners on lockdown after 22 murders in a day
Educational instts to remain shut till Sept, says PM
Drug Admin works against nat'l interest: Zafrullah Chy
Online education and research: Covid-19 context
Saudi Arabia lifts lockdown partially
Who is Kim Jong-un's wife Ri Sol-ju?
College student 'hacked dead by schoolboy'
Vaccine trial participant 'fine' after reports of death
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft