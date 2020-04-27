Global death toll from COVID-19 reaches 206,990

Video
Monday, 27 April, 2020
Published : Monday, 27 April, 2020 at 9:38 AM  Count : 138
Observer Online Desk

The global death toll from coronavirus reached 206,990 on Monday morning.

There have been 2,994,734 confirmed cases around the world after the highly contagious disease was first reported in China in December last year, according to worldometer, reports UNB.

Of those infected, 1,908,928 are currently being treated with 57,603 being in serious or critical condition.

So far, 878,816 people have recovered.

Coronavirus is affecting 210 countries and territories around the world and two international conveyances.





The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.

Bangladesh on Sunday reported 418 new cases and five more deaths from coronavirus.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country is now 5,416. The country has so far confirmed 145 deaths.

