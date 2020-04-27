Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 27 April, 2020, 10:29 PM
latest 7 deaths, 497 new cases confirmed in 24 hrs        All sectors to become normal gradually: PM       
Home Don't miss

El Salvador prisoners on lockdown after 22 murders in a day

Published : Monday, 27 April, 2020 at 2:17 AM  Count : 300
Observer Online Desk

The President of El Salvador has locked down prisons after a spike in murders. It comes after 22 people were killed in jails on Friday alone: AFP

The President of El Salvador has locked down prisons after a spike in murders. It comes after 22 people were killed in jails on Friday alone: AFP



Astonishing photos show prisoners in one of the world's most dangerous countries being forced together during a jailhouse lockdown - despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Images from inside Izalco jail in El Salvador show inmates pictured packed tightly together.

It comes after President Nayib Bukele ordered a 24-hour lockdown of all prisons holding gang members.

The official said all gang leaders will go into solitary confinement after a sudden spike in prison murders in the country.

There were 22 killings on Friday alone.

'MAXIMUM EMERGENCY'

El Salvador prisoners on lockdown after 22 murders in a day

El Salvador prisoners on lockdown after 22 murders in a day

President Bukele wrote on Twitter: "No contact with the outside world. Shops will remain closed and all activities are suspended until further notice.

"Gang leaders will go into solitary confinement."

The president said the "maximum emergency" lockdown will be enforced while police investigate the surge in murders.

El Salvador prisoners on lockdown after 22 murders in a day

El Salvador prisoners on lockdown after 22 murders in a day

El Salvador prisoners on lockdown after 22 murders in a day

El Salvador prisoners on lockdown after 22 murders in a day

It's the highest total in a single day since President Bukele took office last June.

El Salvador is one of the most dangerous countries in the world, and once had the highest murder rate in the Americas.





More than 100,000 people have been forced to flee their homes in recent years due to the menace of the nation's street gangs.

The Sun/UK/SZA

Related Topics

El Salvador   prisoners   lockdown after 22 murders in a day  




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Captain Tom gets Royal Mail birthday postmark
El Salvador prisoners on lockdown after 22 murders in a day
Who is Kim Jong-un's wife Ri Sol-ju?
Researchers name newly-discovered snake after 'Harry Potter' character
Man dies drinking cleaner to beat coronavirus
Netflix to raise $1 billion to fund original content
Netflix sees record sign-ups during pandemic lockdowns
No vaccine for coronavirus a possibility


Latest News
Man dies in Dumuria road accident
Kids return to school in Norway
BB creates Tk 10,000 cr scheme for CMSME sector
2 more test positive for COVID-19 in Chowgachha
Air Force continues programmes to check coronavirus
Three more infected with corona in Panchagarh
Umar Akmal banned for three years
Food aid distributed among imam, muazzins in Naraynagnaj
Kim ‘alive and well’: Seoul
Commerce Ministry warns against irregularities in TCB operations
Most Read News
RMG factories reopen on limited scale
Bangladesh virus death toll climbs to 145, infected cases 5,000
El Salvador prisoners on lockdown after 22 murders in a day
Drug Admin works against nat'l interest: Zafrullah Chy
Educational instts to remain shut till Sept, says PM
Online education and research: Covid-19 context
Saudi Arabia lifts lockdown partially
Who is Kim Jong-un's wife Ri Sol-ju?
College student 'hacked dead by schoolboy'
Vaccine trial participant 'fine' after reports of death
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft