El Salvador prisoners on lockdown after 22 murders in a day



The President of El Salvador has locked down prisons after a spike in murders. It comes after 22 people were killed in jails on Friday alone: AFP



Astonishing photos show prisoners in one of the world's most dangerous countries being forced together during a jailhouse lockdown - despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Images from inside Izalco jail in El Salvador show inmates pictured packed tightly together.



It comes after President Nayib Bukele ordered a 24-hour lockdown of all prisons holding gang members.



The official said all gang leaders will go into solitary confinement after a sudden spike in prison murders in the country.



There were 22 killings on Friday alone.



'MAXIMUM EMERGENCY'



"Gang leaders will go into solitary confinement."



The president said the "maximum emergency" lockdown will be enforced while police investigate the surge in murders.



El Salvador is one of the most dangerous countries in the world, and once had the highest murder rate in the Americas.











More than 100,000 people have been forced to flee their homes in recent years due to the menace of the nation's street gangs.



