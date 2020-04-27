Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 27 April, 2020, 10:29 PM
latest 7 deaths, 497 new cases confirmed in 24 hrs        All sectors to become normal gradually: PM       
Home Don't miss

Who is Kim Jong-un's wife Ri Sol-ju?

Published : Monday, 27 April, 2020 at 2:05 AM  Count : 274
Observer Online Desk

Who is Kim Jong-un's wife Ri Sol-ju?

Who is Kim Jong-un's wife Ri Sol-ju?



Like much of North Korea, the personal life of its dictator Kim Jong-un is shrouded in secrecy.

Little is known about his wife, Ri Sol-ju, but she is considered a favourite in the country, even being allowed to be named First Lady, reports The Sun of UK.

Who is Ri Sol-ju?

Ri Sol-ju was identified as Kim's wife in 2012.

She is believed to have been born between 1985 and 1989, making her between 35-40.

Very little is known about the tyrant's wife, or her upbringing, but she likely comes from a family in North Korea's highly selective elite.

Her father is reported to be a professor and her mother a doctor.

Who is Kim Jong-un's wife Ri Sol-ju?

Who is Kim Jong-un's wife Ri Sol-ju?



She is believed to have studied singing in China and is a former member of the North Korean cheerleading team who travelled to South Korea in 2005 during the Asian Athletics Championships.

She is thought to be a mother to three children, according to South Korean intelligence reports.

But North Korea's secretive government has not confirmed that information.

Ri doesn't appear in the public very often but has taken a more prominent role than previous North Korean first ladies.

She's usually seen when Kim Jong-un celebrates missile test launches, and is always photographed smiling, wearing clean-cut, pastel dresses.

In 2018, she accompanied her husband Kim to a post-summit banquet with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and his wife, Kim Jung-sook.

She is believed to have sparked a friendship with Kim Jung-sook during the inter-Korean summit between Kim and South Korean president Moon Jae-in.

Ri and Kim Jung-sook met up again in September 2018 at another summit. They reportedly bonded over their love for music.

Ri Sol-ju made regular appearances at her husband's side as relations warmed between North and South Korea.

This has led her to take the title of "respected First Lady" by North Korean state media, a step up from the previously used "comrade".

She became a fashion hit in China after the couple paid a visit to Beijing in 2018.

State media reported she wore three different outfits during her two-day visit.
One of them was a cropped jacket and a matching dress, with a pink and gold butterfly-shaped brooch.

On another outing she donned a white coat overtop a pastel green dress, and then changed into a cream coloured peplum dress.
She is known for her taste in western fashion.

She has been spotted carrying expensive bags by designers such as Chanel and Dior.
But her luxury goods has attracted international criticism as North Korean civilians have struggled for years under famine, drought, and widespread poverty.

Who is Kim Jong-un's wife Ri Sol-ju?

Who is Kim Jong-un's wife Ri Sol-ju?

Kim's wife seems to be taking on a more prominent role on the world stageIt is not known when Ri Sol-ju and Kim Jong-un were married.

It has been reported the wedding was in 2009 and Ri gave birth to a child the next year, while other outlets have said the couple didn't meet until a classical music concert in 2010.

Ri's public introduction was in 2012. North Korean media mentioned her during coverage of an amusement park opening in Pyongyang.

State television reported: "While a welcoming song was resonating.

"Marshal Kim Jong Un appeared at the ceremony site, with his wife, Comrade Ri Sol Ju."

The secrecy around their wedding was no surprise to North Koreans and international onlookers.

Kim's father never introduced his multiple wives to the public at all.

The Sun/UK

Related Topics

North Korea   dictator Kim Jong-un   Ri Sol-ju  




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Captain Tom gets Royal Mail birthday postmark
El Salvador prisoners on lockdown after 22 murders in a day
Who is Kim Jong-un's wife Ri Sol-ju?
Researchers name newly-discovered snake after 'Harry Potter' character
Man dies drinking cleaner to beat coronavirus
Netflix to raise $1 billion to fund original content
Netflix sees record sign-ups during pandemic lockdowns
No vaccine for coronavirus a possibility


Latest News
Man dies in Dumuria road accident
Kids return to school in Norway
BB creates Tk 10,000 cr scheme for CMSME sector
2 more test positive for COVID-19 in Chowgachha
Air Force continues programmes to check coronavirus
Three more infected with corona in Panchagarh
Umar Akmal banned for three years
Food aid distributed among imam, muazzins in Naraynagnaj
Kim ‘alive and well’: Seoul
Commerce Ministry warns against irregularities in TCB operations
Most Read News
RMG factories reopen on limited scale
Bangladesh virus death toll climbs to 145, infected cases 5,000
El Salvador prisoners on lockdown after 22 murders in a day
Drug Admin works against nat'l interest: Zafrullah Chy
Educational instts to remain shut till Sept, says PM
Online education and research: Covid-19 context
Saudi Arabia lifts lockdown partially
Who is Kim Jong-un's wife Ri Sol-ju?
College student 'hacked dead by schoolboy'
Vaccine trial participant 'fine' after reports of death
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft