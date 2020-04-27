Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 27 April, 2020, 10:29 PM
latest 7 deaths, 497 new cases confirmed in 24 hrs        All sectors to become normal gradually: PM       
Home International

Vaccine trial participant 'fine' after reports of death

Published : Monday, 27 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 259
Observer Online Desk

Microbiologist Elisa Granato being injected as part of human trials in the UK for a coronavirus vaccine as Oxford University vaccine trial for Coronavirus begins.

Microbiologist Elisa Granato being injected as part of human trials in the UK for a coronavirus vaccine as Oxford University vaccine trial for Coronavirus begins.



One of the first people to be injected as part of UK human trials for a coronavirus vaccine has said she is "doing fine", after a fake article about her death was circulated on social media.

The article claims that microbiologist Elisa Granato, who took part in the trial in Oxford on Thursday, had died following complications after taking the vaccine.

The Government later said the article is "completely untrue", and warned people about sharing unsubstantiated claims online.

Dr Granato was one of two people to take part in the trial, and said she was "excited" to support the efforts by volunteering.

Following the article about her "death", she tweeted about the news before making her Twitter account private.

She wrote: "Nothing like waking up to a fake article on your death … I’m doing fine everyone."

On Sunday afternoon, the Department of Health and Social Care tweeted: "News circulating on social media that the first volunteer in a UK coronavirus vaccine trial has died is completely untrue.

A Covid-19 vaccine is considered the ultimate exit strategy by many experts, and scientists across the world are racing to develop one that can be produced at scale.





The Oxford Vaccine Group hopes to have at least a million doses of its candidate ready in September.

SZA

Related Topics

Microbiologist Elisa Granato  




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Kids return to school in Norway
Kim ‘alive and well’: Seoul
NZ has won a battle against virus transmission: PM
Mosque's makeshift morgue shows virus toll on UK minorities
Italy unveils plan for life after Covid-19 lockdown
Man gets 18 months in prison for threatening to kill Trump
Netanyahu 'confident' US will support West Bank annexation
Saudi Arabia ends death penalty for minors and floggings


Latest News
Man dies in Dumuria road accident
Kids return to school in Norway
BB creates Tk 10,000 cr scheme for CMSME sector
2 more test positive for COVID-19 in Chowgachha
Air Force continues programmes to check coronavirus
Three more infected with corona in Panchagarh
Umar Akmal banned for three years
Food aid distributed among imam, muazzins in Naraynagnaj
Kim ‘alive and well’: Seoul
Commerce Ministry warns against irregularities in TCB operations
Most Read News
RMG factories reopen on limited scale
Bangladesh virus death toll climbs to 145, infected cases 5,000
El Salvador prisoners on lockdown after 22 murders in a day
Drug Admin works against nat'l interest: Zafrullah Chy
Educational instts to remain shut till Sept, says PM
Online education and research: Covid-19 context
Saudi Arabia lifts lockdown partially
Who is Kim Jong-un's wife Ri Sol-ju?
College student 'hacked dead by schoolboy'
Vaccine trial participant 'fine' after reports of death
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft