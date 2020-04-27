Vaccine trial participant 'fine' after reports of death



Microbiologist Elisa Granato being injected as part of human trials in the UK for a coronavirus vaccine as Oxford University vaccine trial for Coronavirus begins.



One of the first people to be injected as part of UK human trials for a coronavirus vaccine has said she is "doing fine", after a fake article about her death was circulated on social media.

The article claims that microbiologist Elisa Granato, who took part in the trial in Oxford on Thursday, had died following complications after taking the vaccine.



The Government later said the article is "completely untrue", and warned people about sharing unsubstantiated claims online.



Dr Granato was one of two people to take part in the trial, and said she was "excited" to support the efforts by volunteering.



Following the article about her "death", she tweeted about the news before making her Twitter account private.



She wrote: "Nothing like waking up to a fake article on your death … I’m doing fine everyone."



On Sunday afternoon, the Department of Health and Social Care tweeted: "News circulating on social media that the first volunteer in a UK coronavirus vaccine trial has died is completely untrue.



A Covid-19 vaccine is considered the ultimate exit strategy by many experts, and scientists across the world are racing to develop one that can be produced at scale.











The Oxford Vaccine Group hopes to have at least a million doses of its candidate ready in September.



