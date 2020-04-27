Economy ‘awaits a bigger blow’





"There'll be a big blow to the economy," former caretaker government adviser and visiting Professor at BRAC University Dr AB Mirza Azizul Islam said.

He said international organisations have already projected low growth for Bangladesh at 2-3 percent, which was 8.15 percent in the previous year. Growth will depend on the continuation of the present situation. "If it continues then there will be a negative growth," he said.

Dr Islam said when the situation improves the government's main task would be restoring the supply chain, improving export activities through import of raw materials and capital machineries, noting that otherwise it would be tough to recover the export markets.

He said remittance inflow would drop due to coronavirus pandemic and to improve the situation, the government should give highest efforts to export manpower to the importing countries through diplomatic efforts.

He also said that there is weakness in the infrastructural structures in the country where the transportation and port management system has collapsed. These should be restored immediately.

Talking about the budgetary measurers after COVID-19, the economist said allocation for the social safety net has to be increased as a huge number of people lost their income and jobs.

He mentioned that a large number of people are engaged in informal economy and relief programmes have to be strengthened for them.

The government has many initiatives and attention should be given to ensure that these are administered properly, he said.

Distinguished fellow of Center for Policy Dialogue (CPD) Prof Dr Mustafizur Rahman said the country is facing a tri-dimensional calamity - health, economic and humanitarian - and attention needs to be paid to all three sectors.









He said allocation for health sector in the country is the lowest, only 0.9 percent.

"The average allocation in the worldwide is 3-4 percent. We didn't invest properly in our health sector. We have to give priority to our health sector so that we can take the necessary steps for health security," he said.

He said that the government should allocate appropriate fund for the health sector in the next budget. On the other hand, safety gadgets for doctors have to be distributed right now.

For the economy, the CPD distinguished fellow said the economy was going through a tough time. He said the government has taken some measurers and these should be bolstered so that the country could enter recovery mood very quickly. Continuation of the current economic stagnation during the government-declared shutdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus will result in a grim economic outlook for Bangladesh, economists warn."There'll be a big blow to the economy," former caretaker government adviser and visiting Professor at BRAC University Dr AB Mirza Azizul Islam said.He said international organisations have already projected low growth for Bangladesh at 2-3 percent, which was 8.15 percent in the previous year. Growth will depend on the continuation of the present situation. "If it continues then there will be a negative growth," he said.Dr Islam said when the situation improves the government's main task would be restoring the supply chain, improving export activities through import of raw materials and capital machineries, noting that otherwise it would be tough to recover the export markets.He said remittance inflow would drop due to coronavirus pandemic and to improve the situation, the government should give highest efforts to export manpower to the importing countries through diplomatic efforts.He also said that there is weakness in the infrastructural structures in the country where the transportation and port management system has collapsed. These should be restored immediately.Talking about the budgetary measurers after COVID-19, the economist said allocation for the social safety net has to be increased as a huge number of people lost their income and jobs.He mentioned that a large number of people are engaged in informal economy and relief programmes have to be strengthened for them.The government has many initiatives and attention should be given to ensure that these are administered properly, he said.Distinguished fellow of Center for Policy Dialogue (CPD) Prof Dr Mustafizur Rahman said the country is facing a tri-dimensional calamity - health, economic and humanitarian - and attention needs to be paid to all three sectors.He said allocation for health sector in the country is the lowest, only 0.9 percent."The average allocation in the worldwide is 3-4 percent. We didn't invest properly in our health sector. We have to give priority to our health sector so that we can take the necessary steps for health security," he said.He said that the government should allocate appropriate fund for the health sector in the next budget. On the other hand, safety gadgets for doctors have to be distributed right now.For the economy, the CPD distinguished fellow said the economy was going through a tough time. He said the government has taken some measurers and these should be bolstered so that the country could enter recovery mood very quickly.