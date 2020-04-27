Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 27 April, 2020, 7:54 AM
latest
Home Front Page

34 test corona positive at Swamibag Ashrom

Published : Monday, 27 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57

A temple of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (Iskcon) at Swamibag in the city was put under lockdown after 34 of its followers tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday. "Samples from 34 followers and priests were collected on Friday and all of them found positive for the virus on Saturday," Sheikh Aminul Islam, inspector (investigation), Gendaria Police Station, told UNB on Sunday.
'Swamibag Ashrom', locally known as Iskcon Temple, went under lock down on Saturday morning, he added. Inspector Aminul also said police are collecting information of the infected members of the organisation and they will be tested again soon.
All of the infected are being treated inside the temple and they will be transferred to hospital, if necessary, in consultation with the Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), he added. Quoting Iskcon priests, inspector Aminul, said they restricted the movement of general people inside the temple as soon as the government declared general holidays.
Someone of the Iskcon members might have got infected with the virus before that, he said.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Economy ‘awaits a bigger blow’
34 test corona positive at Swamibag Ashrom
Coronavirus detected on particles of air pollution
Coronavirus: Bangladesh cannot afford losing doctors
Corona patients’ recovery rate in BD ‘lowest in the world’    
China to set up hospital for Covid-19 patients in Dhaka
BD gets more medical aid from India to combat Covid-19
DGDA refused to accept our test kits: Dr Zafrullah


Latest News
El Salvador prisoners on lockdown after 22 murders in a day
Who is Kim Jong-un's wife Ri Sol-ju?
Man gets 18 months in prison for threatening to kill Trump
Netanyahu 'confident' US will support West Bank annexation
Saudi Arabia ends death penalty for minors and floggings
Vaccine trial participant 'fine' after reports of death
Rotten dates readied for sale at Badamtali, Tk 12 lakh fined
Newborn baby dies in Thakurgaon road accident
Trader dies with virus symptoms falling on stairs in N'ganj
Iran says Covid-19 cases surpass 90,000 as death toll declines
Most Read News
Bangladesh virus death toll climbs to 145, infected cases 5,000
Saudi Arabia lifts lockdown partially
College student 'hacked dead by schoolboy'
Drug Admin works against nat'l interest: Zafrullah Chy
RMG factories reopen on limited scale
17th teachers' registration exams postponed
PM calls for ‘global coordination’ to fight future catastrophe
3 killed in Rangpur road mishap
Garment workers block Malibagh Road for dues
Schoolboy found slaughtered in Thakurgaon
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft