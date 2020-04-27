34 test corona positive at Swamibag Ashrom





'Swamibag Ashrom', locally known as Iskcon Temple, went under lock down on Saturday morning, he added. Inspector Aminul also said police are collecting information of the infected members of the organisation and they will be tested again soon.

All of the infected are being treated inside the temple and they will be transferred to hospital, if necessary, in consultation with the Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), he added. Quoting Iskcon priests, inspector Aminul, said they restricted the movement of general people inside the temple as soon as the government declared general holidays.

Someone of the Iskcon members might have got infected with the virus before that, he said. -UNB



































