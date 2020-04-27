Corona patients’ recovery rate in BD ‘lowest in the world’    





Health experts have attributed this to a lengthy recovery period of the disease, lower follow-up tests, weakened immune system of elderly and other people with underlying health conditions and mismanagement in treatment.

Talking to UNB, IEDCR director Prof Meerjady Sabrina Flora, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Kanak Kanti Barua and Dhaka Medical College Prof Khan Abul Kalam Azad said there is nothing to be worried over the slow recovery rate as the Covid-19 spreads like wildfire, but patients take much time to recover fully.

They also said there is no precise time during which a coronavirus patient recovers as it could take two to six weeks depending on the severity of symptoms, age and other medical conditions of the patient.

According to the experts, Bangladesh is in a better position in Covid-19 management compared to many other countries as most patients here have mild symptoms.

According to worldometer, the global recovery rate was nearly 28.53 percent as of April 25 while it was 7.89 percent in Singapore, 22.04 percent in Indian, 11.73 percent in the USA, 42.77 percent in Spain, 32.31 percent in Italy, 27.62 percent in France,70.65 percent in Germany and 93.4 percent in China.

Prof Flora said the lengthy recovery period is the main reason behind the poor recovery rate of coronavirus in Bangladesh.

The BSMMU VC said many patients can feel better after five-seven days. "But recovering from the coronavirus is more complicated than simply feeling better."

He suggested all not to be worried over the longer period of recovery from the virus. "Only take antihistamine like paracetamol for the recovery. Don't take any painkiller as it will invite a danger."

He also suggested people having the corona symptoms to take hot water and vitamin enriched foods, fruits and vegetables. "This kind of people must remain isolated from others and stay at home all the time."

Principal of Dhaka Medical College Prof Khan Abul Kalam Azad said the recovery rate is low as it is a time-consuming process while a small number of people were infected with the virus at the early stage. -UNB















