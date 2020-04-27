China to set up hospital for Covid-19 patients in Dhaka





"It's China's firm belief that only with solidarity and cooperation, the international community can prevail over the epidemic and protect humanity's common home", Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming said on Sunday in a message marking the month of fasting - Ramadan.

The Chinese Ambassador said the International Exhibition Centre in Dhaka will turn into a makeshift hospital for the Covid -19 patients. It is fully funded by the Chinese government.

Earlier, Bangladesh made a proposal in this regard while the Chinese side responded positively.

"A Chinese medical team of experts comprising doctors, nurses and technicians, will come to Bangladesh to help combat the virus," he said.

"Chinese medical equipment and expert teams have already been sent to Iran, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Tunisia, Pakistan and other Muslim countries in Africa," he said.

Extending his heartiest greetings to all in Bangladesh, the Ambassador said Ramadan carries enormous significance to Islamic life as Muslims around the world strive to purify their bodies, hearts and souls by fasting during the holiest month.

Ramadan thus stands as a month of training for the believers of Islam on how to lead their lives in other months of the year with peace, compassion, and harmony, he said.

"As a dear member of a proud nation of 56 ethnic groups with different faiths living in harmony, China's vast Muslim community, with a population of 30 million, too has started observing Ramadan," said the Ambassador. Ambassador Li Jiming said, China is firmly standing by Bangladesh and other Muslim countries to combat the pandemic.

He recalled with immense gratefulness, the timely and invaluable support, both material and spiritual, extended by the government and the people of Bangladesh to China when the epidemic first hit his own country.

From China's part, he said, they started offering assistance to friendly Bangladesh by sending the very first batch of 500 fast test kits as early as February 22, of which China was also in bad need at that time.

Since then, Ambassador Li said, China has forged ahead an overall cooperation and multilateral interaction with Bangladesh, from party to party, government to government, society to society and medical experts to experts.

China has so far donated medical equipment and materials, including detection kits and tubes, ventilators, masks, thermometers, goggles, and personal protective equipment (PPE).

Chinese companies and charity groups like Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation have also contributed a huge number of medical equipment and materials to Bangladesh.

Cargoes of tonnes of rice for Rohingya brothers and sisters who arrived in Chattogram have also been sent, said the Chinese Ambassador adding that Chinese companies undertaking mega projects persist in working here despite all difficulties and frustrations.

He said viruses respect no borders and epidemics do not distinguish between races and religions.

"As President Xi Jinping has pointed out that this global public health emergency has driven home the urgency and imperative of building a community with a shared future for humanity," said Ambassador Jiming.



















