Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 27 April, 2020, 7:54 AM
latest
Home Front Page

China to set up hospital for Covid-19 patients in Dhaka

Published : Monday, 27 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Diplomatic Correspondent

The Chinese government on Sunday has said that China will continue to stand and work closely with Bangladesh and the world to fight together against the coronavirus pandemic for a better and shared future.
"It's China's firm belief that only with solidarity and cooperation, the international community can prevail over the epidemic and protect humanity's common home", Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming said on Sunday in a message marking the month of fasting - Ramadan.
The Chinese Ambassador said the International Exhibition Centre in Dhaka will turn into a makeshift hospital for the Covid -19 patients. It is fully funded by the Chinese government.
Earlier, Bangladesh made a proposal in this regard while the Chinese side responded positively.
"A Chinese medical team of experts comprising doctors, nurses and technicians, will come to Bangladesh to help combat the virus," he said.
"Chinese medical equipment and expert teams have already been sent to Iran, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Tunisia, Pakistan and other Muslim countries in Africa," he said.
Extending his heartiest greetings to all in Bangladesh, the Ambassador said Ramadan carries enormous significance to Islamic life as Muslims around the world strive to purify their bodies, hearts and souls by fasting during the holiest month.
Ramadan thus stands as a month of training for the believers of Islam on how to lead their lives in other months of the year with peace, compassion, and harmony, he said.
"As a dear member of a proud nation of 56 ethnic groups with different faiths living in harmony, China's vast Muslim community, with a population of 30 million, too has started observing Ramadan," said the Ambassador. Ambassador Li Jiming said, China is firmly standing by Bangladesh and other Muslim countries to combat the pandemic.
He recalled with immense gratefulness, the timely and invaluable support, both material and spiritual, extended by the government and the people of Bangladesh to China when the epidemic first hit his own country.
From China's part, he said, they started offering assistance to friendly Bangladesh by sending the very first batch of 500 fast test kits as early as February 22, of which China was also in bad need at that time.
Since then, Ambassador Li said, China has forged ahead an overall cooperation and multilateral interaction with Bangladesh, from party to party, government to government, society to society and medical experts to experts.
China has so far donated medical equipment and materials, including detection kits and tubes, ventilators, masks, thermometers, goggles, and personal protective equipment (PPE).
Chinese companies and charity groups like Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation have also contributed a huge number of medical equipment and materials to Bangladesh.
Cargoes of tonnes of rice for Rohingya brothers and sisters who arrived in Chattogram have also been sent, said the Chinese Ambassador adding that Chinese companies undertaking mega projects persist in working here despite all difficulties and frustrations.
He said viruses respect no borders and epidemics do not distinguish between races and religions.
"As President Xi Jinping has pointed out that this global public health emergency has driven home the urgency and imperative of building a community with a shared future for humanity," said Ambassador Jiming.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Economy ‘awaits a bigger blow’
34 test corona positive at Swamibag Ashrom
Coronavirus detected on particles of air pollution
Coronavirus: Bangladesh cannot afford losing doctors
Corona patients’ recovery rate in BD ‘lowest in the world’    
China to set up hospital for Covid-19 patients in Dhaka
BD gets more medical aid from India to combat Covid-19
DGDA refused to accept our test kits: Dr Zafrullah


Latest News
El Salvador prisoners on lockdown after 22 murders in a day
Who is Kim Jong-un's wife Ri Sol-ju?
Man gets 18 months in prison for threatening to kill Trump
Netanyahu 'confident' US will support West Bank annexation
Saudi Arabia ends death penalty for minors and floggings
Vaccine trial participant 'fine' after reports of death
Rotten dates readied for sale at Badamtali, Tk 12 lakh fined
Newborn baby dies in Thakurgaon road accident
Trader dies with virus symptoms falling on stairs in N'ganj
Iran says Covid-19 cases surpass 90,000 as death toll declines
Most Read News
Bangladesh virus death toll climbs to 145, infected cases 5,000
Saudi Arabia lifts lockdown partially
College student 'hacked dead by schoolboy'
Drug Admin works against nat'l interest: Zafrullah Chy
RMG factories reopen on limited scale
17th teachers' registration exams postponed
PM calls for ‘global coordination’ to fight future catastrophe
3 killed in Rangpur road mishap
Garment workers block Malibagh Road for dues
Schoolboy found slaughtered in Thakurgaon
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft