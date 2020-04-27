BD gets more medical aid from India to combat Covid-19





Indian High Commissioner in Bangladesh Riva Ganguly Das handed over the supplies, consisting of 100,000 hydroxychloroquine tablets and 50,000 sterile surgical latex gloves, to Health Minister Zahid Malik on Sunday.

The health minister expressed his appreciation for India's continued support in terms of providing essential medical supplies, protective gear and capacity building to tackle the coronavirus outbreak.

"A helping hand from our neighbour at this time of distress is most welcome," he said.

The package forms part of India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy aimed at taking a collaborative regional approach to containing the spread of the coronavirus, the Indian High Commission said in a statement.

The supplies, transported from India with the help of Biman Bangladesh, were subsequently dispatched to Central Medical Stores Depot.

US President Donald Trump earlier sought hydroxychloroquine tablets, a malaria drug from India, as he hoped it would be an effective remedy for COVID-19 patients. Later, other countries also requested India for supplies of the drug.

























