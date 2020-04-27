Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 27 April, 2020, 7:54 AM
latest
Home Front Page

BD gets more medical aid from India to combat Covid-19

Published : Monday, 27 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48

Bangladesh has received a second tranche of medical assistance from India under the SAARC emergency fund to combat the Covid-19 outbreak.
Indian High Commissioner in Bangladesh Riva Ganguly Das handed over the supplies, consisting of 100,000 hydroxychloroquine tablets and 50,000 sterile surgical latex gloves, to Health Minister Zahid Malik on Sunday.
The health minister expressed his appreciation for India's continued support in terms of providing essential medical supplies, protective gear and capacity building to tackle the coronavirus outbreak.
"A helping hand from our neighbour at this time of distress is most welcome," he said.
The package forms part of India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy aimed at taking a collaborative regional approach to containing the spread of the coronavirus, the Indian High Commission said in a statement.
The supplies, transported from India with the help of Biman Bangladesh, were subsequently dispatched to Central Medical Stores Depot.
US President Donald Trump earlier sought hydroxychloroquine tablets, a malaria drug from India, as he hoped it would be an effective remedy for COVID-19 patients. Later, other countries also requested India for supplies of the drug.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Economy ‘awaits a bigger blow’
34 test corona positive at Swamibag Ashrom
Coronavirus detected on particles of air pollution
Coronavirus: Bangladesh cannot afford losing doctors
Corona patients’ recovery rate in BD ‘lowest in the world’    
China to set up hospital for Covid-19 patients in Dhaka
BD gets more medical aid from India to combat Covid-19
DGDA refused to accept our test kits: Dr Zafrullah


Latest News
El Salvador prisoners on lockdown after 22 murders in a day
Who is Kim Jong-un's wife Ri Sol-ju?
Man gets 18 months in prison for threatening to kill Trump
Netanyahu 'confident' US will support West Bank annexation
Saudi Arabia ends death penalty for minors and floggings
Vaccine trial participant 'fine' after reports of death
Rotten dates readied for sale at Badamtali, Tk 12 lakh fined
Newborn baby dies in Thakurgaon road accident
Trader dies with virus symptoms falling on stairs in N'ganj
Iran says Covid-19 cases surpass 90,000 as death toll declines
Most Read News
Bangladesh virus death toll climbs to 145, infected cases 5,000
Saudi Arabia lifts lockdown partially
College student 'hacked dead by schoolboy'
Drug Admin works against nat'l interest: Zafrullah Chy
RMG factories reopen on limited scale
17th teachers' registration exams postponed
PM calls for ‘global coordination’ to fight future catastrophe
3 killed in Rangpur road mishap
Garment workers block Malibagh Road for dues
Schoolboy found slaughtered in Thakurgaon
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft