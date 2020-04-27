PCR test kits of Tk 70 lakh lying unused





The officials concerned said those PCR test kits couldn't be used until they got the approval of the Department of Health.

Gazipur Mayor Md Jahangir Alam bought those kits from China with the help of his Chinese friends and he himself paid for them.

When asked he said the kits couldn't be released due to non-cooperation from health officials.

"I do not understand where the problem is. I simply wanted to help people. About 42,000 people live in my area. They gave me their mandate and I feel some sorts of responsibilities for them," he said.

"I brought those kits in a very short span of time but it would have taken a long time if I had to take the ministry approval and followed the traditional ways," he said.

Expressing his dismay over the issue he said he had expected to receive prompt response from the government but he is yet to get it.

When this correspondent contacted Professor Dr Abul Kalam Azad of the Directorate General of Health Services he said said they must follow some procedures.

"The Mayor has brought those kits without following any rules and regulations. But we follow certain rules and regulations. I hope we will find out a solution very soon," he said.

However, some representatives of civil society think that the respective officials should not waste time on procedural flaws as the country is under serious threat of Voronavirus outbreak. They must releases those kits to combat the virus, said eminent columnist Sayed Abul Maksud.

Meanwhile, the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) said the virus had already spread in as many as 125 areas of the capital.



















About 70 thousands PCR test kits worth Tk25 crore in Gazipur has remained unused for the last one month despite lack of such kits amid Coronavirus outbreak.The officials concerned said those PCR test kits couldn't be used until they got the approval of the Department of Health.Gazipur Mayor Md Jahangir Alam bought those kits from China with the help of his Chinese friends and he himself paid for them.When asked he said the kits couldn't be released due to non-cooperation from health officials."I do not understand where the problem is. I simply wanted to help people. About 42,000 people live in my area. They gave me their mandate and I feel some sorts of responsibilities for them," he said."I brought those kits in a very short span of time but it would have taken a long time if I had to take the ministry approval and followed the traditional ways," he said.Expressing his dismay over the issue he said he had expected to receive prompt response from the government but he is yet to get it.When this correspondent contacted Professor Dr Abul Kalam Azad of the Directorate General of Health Services he said said they must follow some procedures."The Mayor has brought those kits without following any rules and regulations. But we follow certain rules and regulations. I hope we will find out a solution very soon," he said.However, some representatives of civil society think that the respective officials should not waste time on procedural flaws as the country is under serious threat of Voronavirus outbreak. They must releases those kits to combat the virus, said eminent columnist Sayed Abul Maksud.Meanwhile, the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) said the virus had already spread in as many as 125 areas of the capital.