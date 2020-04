Bangladesh

* 5 more die, total 145

* 418 new infected, total 5,416

* Samples tested in 24 hours- 3,476

* Jashore locked down

* 34 followers positive at Swamibag Ashrom

* First banker dies of Covid-19

* First corona case detected in Satkhira World

* Total active cases- 1,898,608

* Total deaths- 203,959