Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 27 April, 2020, 7:53 AM
latest
Home Front Page

Garment factories partially resume operations amid virus shutdown

Published : Monday, 27 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47

Garment factories partially resume operations amid virus shutdown

Garment factories partially resume operations amid virus shutdown

A segment of garment factories affiliated with RMG entrepreneurs' lobbies, BGMEA and BKMEA, have resumed operations on a limited scale on Sunday amid a nationwide lockdown over the coronavirus outbreak.
The BGMEA has set a 30 percent attendance (maximum) target for the factories opening on Sunday while the BKMEA has advised its members to only open knitting, dyeing and sample sections, which will also require at least 30 percent attendance.
But the factories are only calling up workers living in close proximity to the units as the relaunch guidelines advise against bringing back distant workers at this time.
Asked about the number of factories that reopened on Sunday, BGMEA Vice President Faisal Samad told bdnews24.com: "We are not doing anything in a hurry; everything is being done slowly. On the first day, about two hundred factories in and around Dhaka have made preparations to restart work with a small number of workers."
"The factories will fully reopen from May 2, said BKMEA Vice President Mohammad Hatem, adding: "Workers who are living far away have been barred from attending work at the moment."
In a directive sent to its members, the BGMEA outlined the different phases through which the factories will gradually increase capacity.
In the first phase, only workers living in the vicinity of the relevant factories will be allowed to return to work. From April 26 to May 2, only 30 percent of the total workers can be present in the factories. Based on the results, the factories will later be allowed to recall up to 50 percent of its workers. Meanwhile, the workers' organisations have reiterated their stand against the reopening of factories.
"Currently, we are facing a bigger humanitarian crisis than 1971," said Mahbubur Rahman Ismail, coordinator of the Movement for Garment Workers' Rights.        -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Economy ‘awaits a bigger blow’
34 test corona positive at Swamibag Ashrom
Coronavirus detected on particles of air pollution
Coronavirus: Bangladesh cannot afford losing doctors
Corona patients’ recovery rate in BD ‘lowest in the world’    
China to set up hospital for Covid-19 patients in Dhaka
BD gets more medical aid from India to combat Covid-19
DGDA refused to accept our test kits: Dr Zafrullah


Latest News
El Salvador prisoners on lockdown after 22 murders in a day
Who is Kim Jong-un's wife Ri Sol-ju?
Man gets 18 months in prison for threatening to kill Trump
Netanyahu 'confident' US will support West Bank annexation
Saudi Arabia ends death penalty for minors and floggings
Vaccine trial participant 'fine' after reports of death
Rotten dates readied for sale at Badamtali, Tk 12 lakh fined
Newborn baby dies in Thakurgaon road accident
Trader dies with virus symptoms falling on stairs in N'ganj
Iran says Covid-19 cases surpass 90,000 as death toll declines
Most Read News
Bangladesh virus death toll climbs to 145, infected cases 5,000
Saudi Arabia lifts lockdown partially
College student 'hacked dead by schoolboy'
Drug Admin works against nat'l interest: Zafrullah Chy
RMG factories reopen on limited scale
17th teachers' registration exams postponed
PM calls for ‘global coordination’ to fight future catastrophe
3 killed in Rangpur road mishap
Garment workers block Malibagh Road for dues
Schoolboy found slaughtered in Thakurgaon
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft