Govt offices resume works partially





The offices resumed works to keep the administration functional and monitor the relief and health related activities.

Meanwhile, the Public Administration Ministry on Sunday asked all ministries and divisions working to contain Coronavirus, monitoring health issues and relief distributions to keep their offices open on a limited scale.

A letter was sent to different ministries in this regard.

On Sunday, several ministers were found attending their offices after about 31 days. They briefed media about the recent issues.

However, attendance of officials and employees was very thin. Only the officials and employees concerned and relevant wings were asked to attend the offices during the general holiday period.

On April 23, the Public Administration Ministry issued two separate circulars allowing 18 ministries and divisions and relevant offices to keep those functional following the Prime Minister's approval.

As a result, unnecessary or irrelevant officials and employees were not seen in the offices, according to the witnesses who visited the Bangladesh secretariat, the heart of the administration.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Kamal, Information Minister Hasan Mahmud and Local Government and Rural Development Minister Md Tajul Islam were found in their offices but Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque didn't go to his office.

While talking to media, Hasan Mahmud said the government had taken various initiatives to contain the deadly virus, which had already claimed a total of 145 lives and infected 5,416 people across the country.

As part of the initiatives, the government had ensured supply of adequate food grain and relief materials to the people so that no one dies without food.

Despite the steps, more than five thousand people have already got infected. Most of them were infected for not complying with the health directives, he said.

It's an emergency to follow the health directives given by the World Health Organization to contain spread of the virus, he added.

While talking to the media at his office, LGRD Minister Md Tajul Islam welcomed media for its vital role to contain irregularities in distributing relief materials.

The government has taken all reports of media into accounts. All allegations of irregularities were examined and necessary measures were taken immediately, he said.

As a result, irregularities could be prevented across the country, he said, adding that only a few public representatives are involved in such incidents. They are being punished for their misdeeds.

He also urged all to remain alert to mosquitoes in this season. The Home Minister Kamal attended his office but didn't speak to the media.



























