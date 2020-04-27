Video
Covid-19 test delay creates backlog of 1,100 samples in Ctg

Published : Monday, 27 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Apr 26: A huge backlog of Covid-19 samples has been created due to limited testing capacities of two laboratories here.
Dr Fazle Rabbi, Civil Surgeon of Chattogram told the Daily Observer that more than 350 samples are being collected daily. But the testing capacity of the Bangladesh Institute of Tropical and Infectious Diseases (BITID) situated at Fouzderhat is less than 200 samples. The BITID has been testing nearly 190 samples daily, he said.
The Civil Surgeon said that the stockpile of sample has now reached 1,100 in BITID.
The BITID tests samples are collected from six districts of Chattogram Division-Chattogram, Noakhali, Luxmipur, Feni, Khagrachhari and Rangamati.
Besides, the second laboratory for testing coronavirus infection, Chattogram Veterinary and Animal Science University (CVASU), has started functioning from Saturday. It is now primarily testing 20 to 30 kits daily.
Gradually, the capacity of CVASU lab will increase further. The capacity of its testing is nearly 200 now.
Dr Fazle Rabbi hoped that the rate of testing might increase after opening of the third testing laboratory for the fatal coronavirus disease set up in the Chattogram Medical College (CMC). He expected that it might go into operation next week.
Talking to this correspondent Dr Shamim Hasan, Principal of CMC, said that the construction works of the CMC Lab would be completed by the end of the current week.
"The construction works of the lab is finished, and machines will be installed this week" Shamim said.
With the launching of the third Lab, the speed of Covid-19 testing will be expedited.
Meanwhile, the BITID has so far tested a total of 2,252 samples since March 26. Of them, 46 patients have been identified Covid-19 positive in Chattogram. The first Covid-19 case had been identified in Chattogram on April 3.
Chattogram Civil Surgeon said a total of 12 patients had returned home after complete recovery till Friday. A total of 27 patients have been undergoing treatment in BITID and General Hospital, he said.
Of them, 22 patients are now in General Hospital and four in BITID and one patient in home quarantine, the Civil Surgeon said.
Besides, four patients had died earlier, he said.


