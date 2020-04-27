Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 27 April, 2020, 7:53 AM
latest
Home Sports

Paris 2024 Olympics plans 'obsolete': IOC member Drut

Published : Monday, 27 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

PARIS, APRIL 26: Plans for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris are "obsolete and outdated" in light of the coronavirus pandemic, IOC member and former French sports minister Guy Drut said Sunday.
Former Olympic champion Drut, who won gold in the 110m hurdles in 1976 and took silver four years before, added in a column for franceinfo that the Olympic Games needed to be "reinvented" to put them more in touch with reality.
"The crisis we're going through has a lasting impact on our daily lives, our way of life, our economy, our social pact, our choice of society," wrote Drut.
"It cannot and must not remain without effect on the imperative necessity which is to reinvent ourselves.




"The Olympic and Paralympic Games are no exception to this new context. They too must reinvent themselves."
The International Olympic Committee, jointly with local organisers, has been forced into delaying the 2020 Tokyo Olympics by one year to 2021 because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
But Drut, an IOC
member since 1996, argued that postponement of dates was just the tip of the iceberg.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Paris 2024 Olympics plans 'obsolete': IOC member Drut
Umpires need to make alternate arrangement for holding bowler's belongings : Daryl Harper
Former Pakistan women's cricket captain retires
Sir Richard Hadlee proposes cricket ball with enlarged seam  
Four more cricketers to put their cricketing kits up for auction
Archer reveals he's lost his World Cup medal
Windies 'flexible' over England tour as ECB weigh overseas offers
May our lives never face this situation again: Habibul


Latest News
El Salvador prisoners on lockdown after 22 murders in a day
Who is Kim Jong-un's wife Ri Sol-ju?
Man gets 18 months in prison for threatening to kill Trump
Netanyahu 'confident' US will support West Bank annexation
Saudi Arabia ends death penalty for minors and floggings
Vaccine trial participant 'fine' after reports of death
Rotten dates readied for sale at Badamtali, Tk 12 lakh fined
Newborn baby dies in Thakurgaon road accident
Trader dies with virus symptoms falling on stairs in N'ganj
Iran says Covid-19 cases surpass 90,000 as death toll declines
Most Read News
Bangladesh virus death toll climbs to 145, infected cases 5,000
Saudi Arabia lifts lockdown partially
College student 'hacked dead by schoolboy'
Drug Admin works against nat'l interest: Zafrullah Chy
RMG factories reopen on limited scale
17th teachers' registration exams postponed
PM calls for ‘global coordination’ to fight future catastrophe
3 killed in Rangpur road mishap
Garment workers block Malibagh Road for dues
Schoolboy found slaughtered in Thakurgaon
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft