Paris 2024 Olympics plans 'obsolete': IOC member Drut





Former Olympic champion Drut, who won gold in the 110m hurdles in 1976 and took silver four years before, added in a column for franceinfo that the Olympic Games needed to be "reinvented" to put them more in touch with reality.

"The crisis we're going through has a lasting impact on our daily lives, our way of life, our economy, our social pact, our choice of society," wrote Drut.

"It cannot and must not remain without effect on the imperative necessity which is to reinvent ourselves.









"The Olympic and Paralympic Games are no exception to this new context. They too must reinvent themselves."

The International Olympic Committee, jointly with local organisers, has been forced into delaying the 2020 Tokyo Olympics by one year to 2021 because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

But Drut, an IOC

member since 1996, argued that postponement of dates was just the tip of the iceberg. -AFP PARIS, APRIL 26: Plans for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris are "obsolete and outdated" in light of the coronavirus pandemic, IOC member and former French sports minister Guy Drut said Sunday.Former Olympic champion Drut, who won gold in the 110m hurdles in 1976 and took silver four years before, added in a column for franceinfo that the Olympic Games needed to be "reinvented" to put them more in touch with reality."The crisis we're going through has a lasting impact on our daily lives, our way of life, our economy, our social pact, our choice of society," wrote Drut."It cannot and must not remain without effect on the imperative necessity which is to reinvent ourselves."The Olympic and Paralympic Games are no exception to this new context. They too must reinvent themselves."The International Olympic Committee, jointly with local organisers, has been forced into delaying the 2020 Tokyo Olympics by one year to 2021 because of the COVID-19 outbreak.But Drut, an IOCmember since 1996, argued that postponement of dates was just the tip of the iceberg. -AFP