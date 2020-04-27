Video
Four more cricketers to put their cricketing kits up for auction

Published : Monday, 27 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48

Following the footsteps of the likes of Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, four more cricketers-Taskin Ahmed, Soumya Sarkar, Anamul Haque Bijoy and Mohammad Saifuddinn decided to auction their cricketing memorabilia to raise fund for the Covid-19 affected people in Bangladesh.
"Auction 4 Action" which auctioned Shakib Al Hasan's bat that was sold of Tk. 20 lakh will put the four cricketers cricketing kits up for auction.
The players however is yet to decide which things they would auction to raise the fund.
Shakib Al Hasan put his favourite World Cup bat up for auction. He scored 606 runs with this bat and also made 1500 plus runs with this SG bat.
Earlier Mushfiqur Rahim revealed that he would auction his bat, used to score the country's first double century in Test cricket. Mushfiqur Rahim is yet to decide in which platform he would use to auction.
Mohammad Ashraful is the other cricketer who decided to auction his two bats. He will auction the bat with which he scored his maiden Test century on his debut Test that made him the youngest Test centurion also. He would put another bat up for auction with which he scored a scintillating century to beat the then all conquering Australia in Cardiff in 2005.     -BSS


