First banker dies of Covid-19

A City Bank senior executive has died from Covid-19 - the first known fatality caused by the new coronavirus among the bankers in Bangladesh.

He passed away at the Mugda General Hospital in Dhaka on Sunday morning, one of his colleagues said.

Assistant Professor Mahbubur Rahman, who is working as the focal person of the hospital's COVID-19 team, confirmed that the banker had tested positive for the respiratory disease.

The 40-year-old was the first vice president at the bank's human resources department. He left behind his wife and a daughter.

He was buried at Khilgaon-Taltola Graveyard in the capital under the hospital authorities' watch, the colleague said.

-bdnews24.com




























