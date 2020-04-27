Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 27 April, 2020, 7:52 AM
latest
Home Back Page

Five more flights for UK citizens willing to leave

Published : Monday, 27 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Diplomatic Correspondent

The UK government has arranged five more chartered flights to bring back its nationals from Bangladesh who are stranded here due to flight suspension amid Covid-19 pandemic.
"I'm pleased to say that we have now organised five further flights to go on the 29th of April, and the 1st, 3rd, 5th, and 7th of May," British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson made the announcement in a video message on Sunday.
"If you're currently in Sylhet, you will also have the option of booking a domestic transfer from Sylhet to Dhaka ahead of the flights on Wednesday 29 April, Friday 1 May, Tuesday 5 May and Thursday 7 May. There will be no domestic transfer option available ahead of the flight to the UK on Sunday 3 May," the High Commissioner said.
"These flights cost £600 per person, whether you are departing from Sylhet or Dhaka," he said. Earlier, the UK government arranged four chartered flights to take back its nationals from Bangladesh.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
SAARC states roll out stimulus packages to tackle Covid-19 economic fallout
First banker dies of Covid-19
Maid tortured at Gulshan
Workers say physical contact rules ignored as Ctg factories reopen
Five more flights for UK citizens willing to leave
UN agencies, NGOs help build capacity for Covid-19 needs
More than 100 export-oriented industries start operations
BSTI bans 17 products of 12 companies


Latest News
El Salvador prisoners on lockdown after 22 murders in a day
Who is Kim Jong-un's wife Ri Sol-ju?
Man gets 18 months in prison for threatening to kill Trump
Netanyahu 'confident' US will support West Bank annexation
Saudi Arabia ends death penalty for minors and floggings
Vaccine trial participant 'fine' after reports of death
Rotten dates readied for sale at Badamtali, Tk 12 lakh fined
Newborn baby dies in Thakurgaon road accident
Trader dies with virus symptoms falling on stairs in N'ganj
Iran says Covid-19 cases surpass 90,000 as death toll declines
Most Read News
Bangladesh virus death toll climbs to 145, infected cases 5,000
Saudi Arabia lifts lockdown partially
Drug Admin works against nat'l interest: Zafrullah Chy
College student 'hacked dead by schoolboy'
RMG factories reopen on limited scale
17th teachers' registration exams postponed
PM calls for ‘global coordination’ to fight future catastrophe
3 killed in Rangpur road mishap
Garment workers block Malibagh Road for dues
Schoolboy found slaughtered in Thakurgaon
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft