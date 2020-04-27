Five more flights for UK citizens willing to leave





"I'm pleased to say that we have now organised five further flights to go on the 29th of April, and the 1st, 3rd, 5th, and 7th of May," British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson made the announcement in a video message on Sunday.

"If you're currently in Sylhet, you will also have the option of booking a domestic transfer from Sylhet to Dhaka ahead of the flights on Wednesday 29 April, Friday 1 May, Tuesday 5 May and Thursday 7 May. There will be no domestic transfer option available ahead of the flight to the UK on Sunday 3 May," the High Commissioner said.

"These flights cost £600 per person, whether you are departing from Sylhet or Dhaka," he said. Earlier, the UK government arranged four chartered flights to take back its nationals from Bangladesh.





























