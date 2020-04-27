UN agencies, NGOs help build capacity for Covid-19 needs





Inter Sector Coordination Group (ISCG) partners - the UN agencies, and local, national and international NGOs - with the government are jointly working on the issues since the outbreak of corona virus, according to a joint press release.

So far no case of Covid-19 has been confirmed by the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) in the Rohingya camps. Only critical services are continuing in the camps, in line with the directive of the Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner (RRRC), it said.

These services include health, nutrition, food and cooking fuel distribution, hygiene promotion, water and sanitation activities and quarantine of new arrivals, among others. In efforts to reduce the risk of transmission of Covid-19 to the camps the humanitarian partners have significantly limited movements to the area.

The UN agencies and other humanitarian and development partners are supporting the government efforts to expand existing isolation and treatment capacities and construct new facilities in and nearby the camps, to serve both refugees and local Bangladeshi communities, taking into account gender considerations.

The UN agencies and NGOs are also helping to increase the response capacity in government health facilities such as Sadar Hospital, and supporting existing facilities at Ramu and Chakaria through refurbishments and construction of isolation spaces, staffing support, and provision of medical equipment, the release said.

Health sector partners are boosting stocks of medical supplies and equipment, including personal protective equipment (PPE) for safety of frontline health workers, who play a crucial role in the coronavirus response in the district.

However, despite progress made in many areas in a short time, more work remains to meet critical needs for COVID-19 preparedness and response in the Cox's Bazar district, especially related to PPE for health workers and caregivers, as well as ventilators and oxygen for intensive care treatment.

Rohingya communities face an even greater risk of rapid transmission of the virus, due to the limited health infrastructure available and in light of the congested conditions in which they live, in one of the most densely populated camps in the world.

Furthermore, despite great efforts by host community and refugee volunteers to share pertinent COVID-19 messages, the lack of internet connectivity remains a key impediment to ensuring access to reliable information, according to the release.

It is crucial that connectivity is re-established in the Rohingya camps and adjacent host communities, to allow rapid access to information which can help fight COVID-19, as well as ensure preparedness in view of the imminent cyclone and monsoon season.

The ongoing lockdown, which is crucial to contain the outbreak, has impacts on the livelihoods and food security for the most vulnerable Bangladeshis, particularly those working in agriculture and other informal sectors. In line with government priorities, collective efforts are necessary to protect the food supply chain and support agricultural production to avoid a major food crisis and safeguard the most at risk.















