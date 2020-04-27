More than 100 export-oriented industries start operations

CHATTOGRAM, Apr 26: More than 100 export-oriented industries have gone into operation here from Sunday with limited workers and abiding by the health code.

The cent percent export-oriented industries are in Chattogram EPZ, Karnaphuli EPZ, Korean EPZ, and export-oriented garments industries of Kalurghat and Nasirabad areas.

According to CEPZ sources, more than 50 industries of 158 of the zone have gone into operation with 20 per cent of their workforce on Sunday.

Accordingly, 40 industries of Karnaphuli EPZ, 25 industries of Korean EPZ went into operation.

According to BGMEA sources, nearly 30 industries of Kalurghat and Nasirabad Industrial areas have gone into operation with limited workers.

















