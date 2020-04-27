Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 27 April, 2020, 7:51 AM
latest
Home Back Page

More than 100 export-oriented industries start operations

Published : Monday, 27 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Apr 26: More than 100 export-oriented industries have gone into operation here from Sunday with limited workers and abiding by the health code.
The cent percent export-oriented industries are in Chattogram EPZ, Karnaphuli EPZ, Korean EPZ, and export-oriented garments industries of Kalurghat and Nasirabad areas.
According to CEPZ sources, more than 50 industries of 158 of the zone have gone into operation with 20 per cent of their workforce on Sunday.
Accordingly, 40 industries of Karnaphuli EPZ, 25 industries of Korean EPZ went into operation.
According to BGMEA sources, nearly 30 industries of Kalurghat and Nasirabad Industrial areas have gone into operation with limited workers.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
SAARC states roll out stimulus packages to tackle Covid-19 economic fallout
First banker dies of Covid-19
Maid tortured at Gulshan
Workers say physical contact rules ignored as Ctg factories reopen
Five more flights for UK citizens willing to leave
UN agencies, NGOs help build capacity for Covid-19 needs
More than 100 export-oriented industries start operations
BSTI bans 17 products of 12 companies


Latest News
El Salvador prisoners on lockdown after 22 murders in a day
Who is Kim Jong-un's wife Ri Sol-ju?
Man gets 18 months in prison for threatening to kill Trump
Netanyahu 'confident' US will support West Bank annexation
Saudi Arabia ends death penalty for minors and floggings
Vaccine trial participant 'fine' after reports of death
Rotten dates readied for sale at Badamtali, Tk 12 lakh fined
Newborn baby dies in Thakurgaon road accident
Trader dies with virus symptoms falling on stairs in N'ganj
Iran says Covid-19 cases surpass 90,000 as death toll declines
Most Read News
Bangladesh virus death toll climbs to 145, infected cases 5,000
Saudi Arabia lifts lockdown partially
Drug Admin works against nat'l interest: Zafrullah Chy
College student 'hacked dead by schoolboy'
RMG factories reopen on limited scale
17th teachers' registration exams postponed
PM calls for ‘global coordination’ to fight future catastrophe
3 killed in Rangpur road mishap
Garment workers block Malibagh Road for dues
Schoolboy found slaughtered in Thakurgaon
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft