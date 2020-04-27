

Now Ramadan price hike adds woe with the pandemic



Recent media reports suggest, products as lentil, sugar, onion, ginger, garlic, dry chilli, chickpeas, chicken and palm, soybean oils and other goods have shot up in the past week.



While the government keeps struggling against COVID-19 with its all-out efforts, a group of dodgy businessmen have become engaged in market manipulation aiming to capitalise on the crisis. However, besides the syndicates of unscrupulous businessmen, limited transportation facility is another reason of fluctuating essentials' prices in our kitchen markets. Relief distribution activities operated by the government and different NGOs and scarcity of workers in the transport sector have worsened the situation. Additionally, because of the congestions at Chattogram port the price of some goods, those are mainly imported to meet local demands, have been increased. And adding salt to the injury, supply shortage is also a reason behind the price hike.











Whatever, if correct precautionary measures had been taken in advance, and if law enforcers could have ensured proper management with regard to supply , storage and sales the situation would have been different. Authorities have to strongly monitor large kitchen markets, especially in the capital's Karwan Bazar, Shyambazar, Jatrabari and Mohammadpur.

The government has repeatedly assured that there are adequate stocks of essential commodities. But on the ground there is gross mismatch between prices prescribed by the government and actual prices. In the city market traders largely ignore the city corporation's price charts. These clearly indicate to the weakness of our market monitoring system as well as to enforce orders. There are syndicates who horde and manipulate the market following increased demand of commodities during Ramadan. The government has held numerous meetings with the business leaders to stop such unethical practices. But it fails to rein in these price hikes.



