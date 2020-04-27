Market relocation to open space







The transmission of the COVID-19 is increasing day by day. The number of infected patients and deaths is increasing at an alarming rate in Bangladesh as well. One of the reasons for the rapid transmission is our inattention to the social transmission of the virus. And the easy field of this social transition is the everyday market. From the beginning stage of transmission, banks, grocers and drug stores have been able to ensure the directed distance under the strict control of local administration, members of the armed forces and law enforcement. But the social distance is still missing in the vegetable and fish-meat market.









Outbreaks appear to be exacerbated during this time, especially in the markets and hats of the rural areas. If the authority concerned does not take immediate action in this regard, the overall situation in the whole country will become dire. Therefore, in addition to ensuring social distance with the World Health Organization's advice and government guidelines, immediate effective action is expected to move all the local markets from a limited range to open fields or open spaces.



Abu Faruk

Bandarban Dear SirThe transmission of the COVID-19 is increasing day by day. The number of infected patients and deaths is increasing at an alarming rate in Bangladesh as well. One of the reasons for the rapid transmission is our inattention to the social transmission of the virus. And the easy field of this social transition is the everyday market. From the beginning stage of transmission, banks, grocers and drug stores have been able to ensure the directed distance under the strict control of local administration, members of the armed forces and law enforcement. But the social distance is still missing in the vegetable and fish-meat market.Outbreaks appear to be exacerbated during this time, especially in the markets and hats of the rural areas. If the authority concerned does not take immediate action in this regard, the overall situation in the whole country will become dire. Therefore, in addition to ensuring social distance with the World Health Organization's advice and government guidelines, immediate effective action is expected to move all the local markets from a limited range to open fields or open spaces.Abu FarukBandarban