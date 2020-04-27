Management of gynaecological cancer during global pandemic







What should gynaecological cancer patients do now? During this pandemic outbreak gynaecological cancer patients should strictly follow the general public health recommendations as well the guidances issued by the national, international oncologic society, CDC etc.



The general strategies for healthy life style to improve their general health and immune system include:

1. Keeping Social Distance

2. Frequent and proper hand washing

3. Avoiding large crowds

4. Keeping surfaces clean and disinfected

5. Wearing of mask if they need to go outside.

6. Not touching face, nose, eyes.

7. Eating of well balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, proteins.

8. They should do light exercises regularly.

9. They should get enough sleep.

Treatment pan of gynaecological cancer patients:

A) Skipping treatment for gynaecological cancer because of concern about the risk of infection with COVID-19 is a serious decision and it must be discussed with Ontologists.



B) If a cancer patient is on active treatment and feels some early symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat then she should contact with treating oncologist by phone for making arrangement if needed. In this situation the oncology care centres should must continue to provide the highest quality of medical services to maximize the safety of their patients, family and also the medical staff and all associated teams.



The editorial team of the international journal of gynaecological cancers have established guidelines to propose strategies to optimize care of gynaecological cancer patients while at the same time offer potential options to alleviate the burden of the health care system during this global crisis.



C) If She is not on active treatment then she should contact their primary care doctors by phone for making arrangement if needed.



D) If a gynaecological cancer patient is newly diagnosed and is about to start cancer therapy there are many factors to consider when making an important decision such as postponing treatment in order to avoid potential infection with COVID-19. Patients should talk with their treating oncologists about the risk of postponing treatment versus the potential benefit of decreasing their infection risk. Things to discuss include: The goals of cancer treatment, the likelihood that the cancer will be controlled with the treatment being planned, the intensity and side effects of the cancer treatment and, the supportive care that is available to reduce the side effects of treatment.



Outpatient clinical visit:

1. The outpatient clinical visits are restricted only to the new gynae oncologic patients.

2. CDC recommended that any clinic visits can be postponed without risk to the cancer patient. In many cases the recommended frequency of these visits is already considered a range. So extending the time between evaluation may still be within the recommendations.



3. But if patients develop new symptom that might indicate cancer recurrence or if patients face acute oncologic issues in that case they should contact with cancer care team and not wait for the next scheduled evaluation. They should come at OPD visit.



4. Limited number of physician and healthcare providers should be involved in providing ambulatory care to minimize exposure to all involved.



5. Only one family member should accompany the cancer patient when such person is considered necessary when the patient has physical or psychological limitations. It is to be also confirmed that the accompanying person does not have suspicion of coronavirus infection.



6. Postponement all routine surveillance visits.

7. For allowing proper, safer and faster triaging they should contact through telemedicine or web based consultation.

8. Routine imaging studies or serum markers or any type of intervention that are not absolutely necessary should be postponed in patients who are asymptomatic and have no evidence of active disease on most recent evaluation.

9. When this crisis will be stabilised then it is consideted to safe return to normal operating procedures.

Management of individual diseases:



1) Cervical Cancers:

A) Pre invasive Disease:

According to American Society for Colposcopy and Cervical Pathology (ASCCP) recommendation-

a) Individual with low grade cervical cancer screening tests may be prosponed to diagnostic evaluation for 6-12 months.

b) Individual with high grade cervical screening tests should have diagnostic evaluation scheduled within 3 months.

B) Early Stage Cancer:

Standard care is recommended in a setting where gynaecological oncologic surgery is still allowed.

But where access to surgery is limited and if the disease is localized by imaging studies such as CT scan or PET imaging, consideration of postponing procedured that may be considered high risk of prolonged operating time or potential intraoperative and postoperative complications such as radical trachylectomy and radical hysterectomy for a period of 6-8 weeks or until crisis resolves.

In the setting of microscopic or low risk disease consideration for conizarion or simple trachylectomy with sentinel lymph nodes are feasable.

C) In the setting of gross visible tumour neo adjuvant therapy is consodered.



D) Locally advanced disease :

Consideration of hypofractionation (increase dose per day and reduce the number of fraction) to reduce the number of times the patient has to come in hospital visit and treatment. Brachytherapy procedures for cervical cancer patients should not be delayed in patients without Covid-19 symptoms.

For radiation therapy patients that are visiting on a daily basis, consider changes of face to face weekly visit to telemedicine unless examination is required.



2) Endometrial Cancer:

A) Low risk patients: Patients with grade I disease can be considered for conservative management with non surgical options including systemic hormone therapy or intrauterine devices.

B) High risk patients: Patients with grade II or grade III ( higher risk diseases) should be considered for simple hysterectomy and bilateral salpingoophorectomy alone with sentinel lympadenectomy if possible and feasible. Her postoperative management will be based on uterine risk factors.

C) Advance disease: Patients with advance disease should be considered for tissue biopsy to confirm diagnosis and proceeding with systemic therapy.



3) Ovarian Cancer:

a) In suspected early disease a consideration of multiple factors such as age, family history of breast / ovarian cancer, physical examination with pelvic ultrasound with color doppler,MRI and serum markers to assess risk of malignancy in adnexal mass.

b) In patients with advanced stage disease consideration of tissue biopsy tp confirm diagnosis of stage of Disease and proceeding with neoadjuvant chemotherapy (NACT) until crisis is resolved and consideration of surgery at a time.

c) In patients who have NACT consideration of extending treatment plan to six cycles rather than three cycles before consideration of interval cytoreductive surgery. But it should also consideted that with the additional cycles of chemotherapy bone marrow reserve may deplete which lead to higjer susceptibility to infection.

d) In patients who have completed adjuvant platinum based chemotherapy, consideration of no further treatment for them. Because maintenance therapy may require repeat visits for toxicities and evaluations which may place added burden on patients, family and healthcare team with risk of exposure.

e) For patients who have to travel long distance for treatment, for them consideration of arranging treatment with local oncologist to administer therapy is a suitable option. Those patients may also offer distant evaluation for toxicities through telecommunication.

f) For patients who have progressed on current treatment for recurrent disease, decision regarding initition of additional chemotherapy should be based on clinical judgement and potential for benefit based on expected response of subsequent available agents.

Palliative and suppotive care management:

1. It is imperative that during this crisis time women with diagnosed gynaecological cancers understand that needs related to quality of life, patient end of life goals, advance care planning, pain and symptoms management and support of care givers remain a priority of the healthcare team.



2. Multidisciplinary collaboration should be implemented to provide supportive care.

3. Consideration for video consultation in order to minimize bidirectional exposure to coronavirus infection of both the patients and healthcare giver.



4. Family engagement is of the utmost importance for patients requiring supportive care.Throughout strategic implementation family members should be educated on how to provide service to symptoms control and management while the patients are at home.



As we are facing this massive health crisis now we encourage continued efforts in promoting social distancing, adequate hygiene and absolute compliance with the recommendations of agencies such as Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and World Health Organisation ( WHO).



Dr Nadira Haque is Senior Consultant Gynaecologist, Kuwait Bangladesh Friendship Govt. Hospital



















