

Online education and research: Covid-19 context



Today, as a result of the advancement of civilization, we have reached the post-modern era by dint of education, research and technology. At present, the global coronavirus pandemic has also put us in the face of a difficult challenge.

Observing the helpless state of the world, it is imperative to make our education more realistic. In this regard, we have to make the best use of the information, communication and technology. Therefore, online education or e-learning would be a suitable solution in the any crisis like corona crisis.



Let's learn about online education or e-learning at first. The process of learning from anywhere via the Internet using an electronic device is called e-learning. More than 80% of e-learning lessons are Internet dependent. That is why it is also called "Distance Learning".



Why is it important to pay attention on e-education? Of course, there are some good aspects of e-learning. Firstly, it is a flexible mode of learning. In this process, students can learn anything from anywhere. Secondly, if anyone has to work and continue study, he/she can have this advantage by watching the lessons in their convenient time. Furthermore, if anyone faces any difficulties, she/he can repeat the videos to have proper understanding of any particular topic. People can easily facilitate themselves with the convenience of online education.



Coronavirus is causing adverse effect in our education sector. The entire world has become crippled because of the attack of the coronavirus. The regular schedule has been disrupted. Schools, colleges and all other educational institutions have been closed worldwide. According to the latest data from UNESCO, educational institutions in 130 countries of the world have been declared closed.



In our country, schools, colleges and universities have been declared closed till May 5th. This closure may be extended. As a result, the country's education system has been threatened. Meanwhile, this stagnation has been going on for months, all over the world. Teachers are not being able to teach and students are not being able to learn.



As everyone is advised to stay home, it is possible to continue the education staying home. At present, online education programs are being run at a small scale in Bangladesh. According to the Bangladesh University Grants Commission, universities in Bangladesh will be able to continue teaching students online through the use of 'Zoom Application'. In this case, BDREN (Bangladesh Research and Education Network) will cooperate to help 24/7. Using this technology, students are able to participate in the class, access the teacher's class lectures and also express their own opinions.

Television channels in Bangladesh are teaching different subjects, most of them are for school students. Such activities have not been initiated at the university level yet.



Currently almost all universities have their own website. Especially private universities are ahead in the use of modern technology in education. So it is not difficult for them to arrange e-learning. When the lockdown situation was prevailing in Wuhan, China to reduce the prevalence of corona virus, classes were being conducted at home with the help of modern technology at the initiative of various educational institutions in Wuhan. Students have been able to continue their educational activities through video conferencing with the teacher. China announced the closure of all educational institutions during the outbreak of the corona virus.



Zhejiang University is bringing all their students under this e-learning approach. Foreign students are getting this opportunity, even some courses are open to all students worldwide. The university arranged for a course hub, which attracted some 4,000 people. The university also teamed up with e-commerce company Alibaba to create an app called 'Ding Talk ZJU', which attracted around 100,000 people.



The problem persists because many teachers are not skilled at using technology. And so the ZJU had provided training to 5,900 teachers since mid-February. Not only that, it has invested money among 5,000 underprivileged students to include this distance education. In addition, arrangements were made to provide internet services for teachers and students at low cost on contract basis with various Internet service providers. Furthermore, the students are getting play back and course wear package which will help them to follow the lectures even if they failed to understand a lecture.



ZJU began the process of providing their online education by creating 'Smart Campus'. Work began in 2017 on their online teaching project. In 2018, ZJU began arranging new technology-based smart classrooms on a larger scale. Recently, they have arranged 200 smart classrooms where it is easy to facilitate teacher's classroom teaching video and later display directly online.



The need for research based education, like online education, is undeniable. Many of the mysteries of the world today are known to us only because of the tireless work and talent of some dedicated researchers. People have excelled not only in information technology but also in the field of medicine.



Bangladesh has advanced a lot in the technology sector. But the day when the teachers and students of this country will come up with new discoveries, it will be possible to get real excellence. However, now a ray of hope has appeared. Some talented people have invented ventilators and coronavirus detection test kits in this adverse situation. This initiative is welcomed and we hope that more such initiatives will be taken in the future.



There is no denying that through online learning, students and teachers can participate in educational activities from anywhere anytime. But in order to run educational activities in this way, the best use of modern technology is required. The way student and teacher cooperate in classrooms, exactly the same cooperation and facilitation is needed and expected in online education.



Let us make a vow in this birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to build Sonar Bangla under the right leadership of his daughter Sheikh Hasina though implementation and utilization of modern technology.

Professor Md Sazzad Hossain, an IT expert, is a member of University Grants Commission (UGC) and Director of Bangladesh Communication Satellite Company Limited (BCSCL).















