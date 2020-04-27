Three Cellcos demand additional spectrum





They made the request to the government last week as they are failing to avoid network congestion at a time people are staying at home and using more cell phone calls to reach friends and family members.

They have therefore asked the government to consider allocation of additional spectrum with utmost priority as people are staying at home being compelled to adopt a "digital life style" which made the operators' network capability almost breaking.

BSS reports quoting Robi Chief Corporate and Regulatory Officer Shahed Alam as saying on Friday "It is worth noting that due to the lock-down situation, data traffic has increased by more than 25 per cent on our network,".

"In this situation, it is not possible for us to meet the quality expectations from our customers unless we are supported by additional spectrum," he said, adding, we have requested the government to consider allocation of some additional spectrum.

It may be provided for three-month without any charge in greater public interest, he said.

Grameenphone however appeared opposed to such request for free spectrum of the three operators, saying it does not want free of cost rather interested to buy additional spectrum at discount price, alleged the three.

A senior official of the three operators wishing anonymity said Grameenphone is now demonstrating its financial muscle, alleging that "They have always tried to make the spectrum price costlier so that none can afford it."

The three placed a proposal to the government last week, seeking 5Megahertz spectrum each from the 2100 band - where 20 MHz of spectrum hasbeen sitting idle for years - for free for three months.









"At the end of the three months period, the government can take back the additional spectrum," said Shahed Alam.

Robi said it has long been requesting the government to reduce the price of the spectrum to make it affordable to purchase the amount of spectrum it needs to satisfy its customers' quality expectations.

Subsequently, it had applied for additional spectrum at a discount price to the government and Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission last year, which is still awaiting regulatory approval.

