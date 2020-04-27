Keep open NBR offices at least partially





An office order issued by Internal Resources Department of the Finance Ministry said on Sunday.

The government has declared general holiday from April 26 to May 5 as a precautionary measure against the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19).

The department has been requested by the Ministry of Public Administration to take care of Internal Resources Division of the Ministry of Finance and its subordinate offices in divisional, district and upazila level during the holiday emergency.

In this situation, the NBR, the Department of National Savings, the Taxes Tribunal and the Customs, Excise and VAT Appeal Tribunal have been requested to take necessary steps to keep open offices under their jurisdiction in all levels including district and upazila levels.

Meanwhile, the government has instructed 18 ministries, divisions, and their respective offices to operate in a limited capacity during the general holidays to help fight the coronavirus in the country.

The ministries are Ministry of Agriculture, Ministry of Commerce, Ministry of Food, Ministry of Public Administration, Health Service division, Medical Education and Family Welfare Division, Public Security Division, Security Service Division, Ministry of Information, Local Government Division, Rural Development and Co-operatives Division, Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief, Shipping Ministry, Social Welfare Ministry, Women and Children Affairs Ministry, and Fisheries and Livestock Ministry.

The Prime Minister's Office and the Cabinet Division will also come under the purview of the decision, the government order said.

















The Finance Ministry has ordered to open or at least limitedly open all offices of the National Board of Revenue (NBR), National Savings Department, Internal Resources Department at national, district and upazila level.An office order issued by Internal Resources Department of the Finance Ministry said on Sunday.The government has declared general holiday from April 26 to May 5 as a precautionary measure against the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19).The department has been requested by the Ministry of Public Administration to take care of Internal Resources Division of the Ministry of Finance and its subordinate offices in divisional, district and upazila level during the holiday emergency.In this situation, the NBR, the Department of National Savings, the Taxes Tribunal and the Customs, Excise and VAT Appeal Tribunal have been requested to take necessary steps to keep open offices under their jurisdiction in all levels including district and upazila levels.Meanwhile, the government has instructed 18 ministries, divisions, and their respective offices to operate in a limited capacity during the general holidays to help fight the coronavirus in the country.The ministries are Ministry of Agriculture, Ministry of Commerce, Ministry of Food, Ministry of Public Administration, Health Service division, Medical Education and Family Welfare Division, Public Security Division, Security Service Division, Ministry of Information, Local Government Division, Rural Development and Co-operatives Division, Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief, Shipping Ministry, Social Welfare Ministry, Women and Children Affairs Ministry, and Fisheries and Livestock Ministry.The Prime Minister's Office and the Cabinet Division will also come under the purview of the decision, the government order said.