Sunday, 26 April, 2020, 2:17 AM
Freedom of expression in the time of a national crisis

Published : Sunday, 26 April, 2020

The world is passing through distressing moments as a pandemic sweeps from its one end to another. In this ominous time of great concern, it is of particular importance for the country to recognise the crucial role of independent media.
Now, more than ever, we need reliable journalism, resting on the standards of professional ethics, to keep the public informed and to scrutinise the measures taken in response to the global health threat. We need accurate information, including in-depth research by science journalists and health experts, to counter rumours and disinformation that could lead to panic. This can be facilitated by creating forums for dialogue among government's relevant departments and media stakeholders.

Needs be mentioned, Instead of upholding the right to freedom of expression, authorities in some countries have taken action against journalists, healthcare workers and whistleblowers. It is sad and also another despicable act to suppress fact and reality.  

In Bangladesh even in the time of a pandemic, we have witnessed how at least six journalists had been prosecuted in less than six months. Additionally, On March 24, the ministry of information issued circular assigning officials to "monitor" 30 private television channels to see if those were putting out 'rumours and misinformation on Covid-19 outbreak'. Journalists have also been subjected to beating and torture for reporting cases of irregularities in distribution of humanitarian assistance including misappropriation by locally influential individuals mostly belonging to the ruling party. In other instances, journalists were implicated in false cases.





However, human health does not depend only on the availability of healthcare facilities. It also entails access to accurate information about the nature of threats and the means to protect oneself. We expect the government to look into these reported cases with serious consideration. We have always confronted all forms of yellow journalism and spreading of fake news, but simultaneously stood for protecting freedom of expression under any circumstances.  

To finish with, it is crucial to preserve journalists' ability to question the government and hold public officials accountable, as that work is essential to keeping the public informed in this time of a global as well as a national crisis.



