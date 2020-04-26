A backdated arrangement in Bangladesh Railway







Surprising news sparked in the media that the Bangladesh Railway (BR) is facing trouble in disbursing monthly salaries among thousands of employees during the ongoing lockdown due to the British-era cash payment system. More confusion raised as it ran special trains on different routes to send salaries for station staffers when regular train services have been suspended. As these trains run, some media reports have alleged that special trains are being operated with passengers on different routes.

The government underscored a changing attitude, positive thinking and innovative ideas for the successes of "Digital Bangladesh". The government emphasized on the four elements of "Digital Bangladesh Vision 2021" which are human resource development, people involvement, civil services and use of information technology in business. Unfortunately many employees of BR across the country have to experience delays in receiving their monthly wage payment, feel hassle and discomfort during retirement benefit which can be paid easily through Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) process instead of manual system and the EFT system is being implemented in most of the government staffers salary.









The authority concerned should pay attention to abolish the manual system in salary payment of BR.



Md Zillur Rahaman

