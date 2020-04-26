

War against COVID-19: Should Almighty help us if we don’t help ourselves?

From this hadith of the Prophet (PBUH), people should strive to work hard to improve their condition rather than relying completely on Allah waiting for His divine intervention. However, Allah never improves the condition of anyone should they not work hard to improve it. We can say the same for the COVID-19 virus, to which we have utterly left it in the hands of Almighty waiting for miracles to happen while taking no preventive measures what-so-ever.



It is obvious that the COVID-19 condition of Bangladesh is getting from bad to worse every passing day. In this grave situation, it is not justified to politicize and put the entire blame on the Government, which is working tirelessly to keep our nation afloat as well as keeping the risk of infection and death at bay. However, some irresponsible immigrants who have contacted the virus while returning to Bangladesh and paid no heed to the quarantine deserve the most blame.



On the other hand, some ignorant people who suffer from political prejudice have repeatedly made and shared lots of meme and troll in the social media platforms against our Health Minister simply because of his efforts in trying to make our citizens aware of the situation and uplifting their morale. This has made him not only look ridiculous but also made his efforts look like a complete joke! If thousands or lakhs of our people die from this catastrophe, it won't be our leadership's fault but ourselves who made a mockery of their efforts and suffered poetic justice as a result. We are not helping ourselves, so why would Almighty help us! In this scenario, I wish to briefly discuss two recent developments in Barguna and Brahminbaria districts.



In Barguna, the Former President of Awami League of Amtali Upazila, Former Chairman of Amtali Upazila Parishad as well as Freedom Fighter, G M Delowar, tragically passed away in 10th April 2020 from COVID-19. In his lifetime, he undertook many development projects in his area that made him immensely popular with the people to such extent that even in his Janaza, thousands of people have gathered ignoring the fact that Covid-19 could easily transmit from that congregation.



Though the District Commissioner (DC) of the Barguna, MD Mustain Billah, tried his best to prohibit them to come there, he miserably failed in his efforts. After the Janaza was completed and people returned to their homes, the Administration of Amtali was forced to lock down the entire Upazila. Now, is it the failure of the Administration or the people?



In Brahminbaria, the Former President of Bangladesh Khilafat e-Majlis, Mawlana Jubayer Ansari, died due to old age and hundreds of thousands of people have gathered to take part in his Janaja on 18th April 2020. For this reason, The Administration retracted 3 people along with S P and O C of Sorail Thana, Brahminbaria. Again, is it the failure of the Administration or the people?



I have brought two random but similar incidents solely for the purpose of showing whether lockdown is implemented or not. I am not claiming that neither the Administration or the people deserves the full blame! From one perspective, this is the ignorance of people and from the other perspective, this is the failure of Administration. In the incident of Brahminbaria, the people intentionally violated the order while the Administration became sitting ducks. In Barguna, the Administration didn't make any serious effort to ensure the lockdown.



Bangladeshi people will eventually face great danger if they can't balance respect with responsibility, beliefs with logic. Efforts to build social awareness by the government have been repeatedly thwarted by the ignorant people who claim they understand the situation better than the Government. People are going in flocks not only to Janaza but also to the market, bank and other public places.



Even, some groups of people of Brahmanbaria have involved in melees for ridiculous reasons for quite sometimes now but the Administration did not take the necessary steps to tackle it. Moreover, there is no proper implementation of lockdown because even after the occurrences of these matters' lockdown cannot stand with its inherent perfection. For the failure of Administration, we cannot say something because we have no power of changing the policies of them but we only can create pressure.



In the Brahmanbaria incident, the Administration warned people but they (people) did not follow the warning. Now, if people get infected from COVID-19, who will be liable? But, in the Barguna incident, Administration could not warn people in high hand even they did not take any steps for this they (some) are retracted.



Let's come back to the hadith, someone can tell me that I am biased but my point why we did this type of work. As Muslims, we cannot say only that, 'Whatever Almighty does for us that is better' (Allah Ja Kore, Valor Jonnoi Kore). Obviously, Almighty's decision is the best but he gave us the capability to do something different. On the contrary, He gave us the power of effort by which we can try to avoid the bad things. For this reason, The Prophet (PBUH) told that 'Tie your camel and trust in Allah' which means 'try your best with what you have and then trust in Allah'. So, why do we avoid our effort?



Allah never ordained us to sacrifice our lives over a simple Janaza but for a greater cause. In this time of COVID-19, your decision to go for attending Janaza is not only suicidal for yourself; but could also be fatal for your loved ones in your family. So think about them before doing anything irrational.



Above all, all miseries and rainy days will be faded but we have to wait as long as for the perfect time. The government should take necessary steps in no time to impose lockdown properly and also should ensure the reliefs are gone to people properly. The month of Ramadan is also coming which will be a big challenge for the government to fight against 'invisible enemy'.



We have to call to mind that, Allah says in Quran, "Indeed Allah will not change the conditions of the population until they change what is in themselves" (Quran-13:11). There is also a proverb (by Walter Crane) that, "God helps those who help themselves". Lockdown can be failed in some spheres but we can contribute more to save our life. Police should not beat us if we do not go outside without any urgent need. If we have not become more careful we have to face a great tragedy where we will lose ourselves and our neighbors.



The writer is student, University of Dhaka





















