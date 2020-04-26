

Corona and mother (!) cow, then and now



Probably for this reason the cow has been glorified as mother in Hindu scriptures. The cow had a major contribution to economy, particularly agriculture, in ths sub-continent for hundreds of years but situation is now different. Replacing cows laborious manual (please read - cowal) works are being done mechanically. Almost everywhere in Bangladesh and India tractor, power tiller, shallow engines are being used widely for agricultural purposes.



Cows are getting rest but in recent years the cow has been elevated to a different altitude of politics and economy since BJP's ascending to power in India. Honesty or sincerity, knowledge or courage, sacrifice or skill nothing counts. Only cow has become the determining factor. Political scientists like Plato, Aristotle, Machiavelli, and John Stuart Mill are worthless there probably because they did not mention anything about the majesty of cow. Wasting everything the cow has been placed above heads of all.



Almost invisible coronavirus looks like a crown under microscope but visible cow has been glorified as crown but how and why? The best answer probably lies within an episode with Swami Vivekananda. One day a member of a cow protection group, with a picture of a cow in hand, came to Swami Vivekananda and informed that their mission was to protect mother cows from the knives of butchers and to save sick and invalid cows. Swami Vivekananda replied, "That's right but nine lakh people have died of famine in Central India. What have you done for them?" The man said that it was not their concern because their only purpose was to work for cows. Moreover, famine had occurred as a consequence of people's sins and misdeeds. They had nothing to do with it. Swami Vivekananda said, "Then it can also be said that mother cows are being slaughtered for their deeds." Being embarrassed the man said, "May be but scripture says that cow is our mother." Smiling, Swami Vivekananda concluded, "That's right. If not then who has given birth to so many worthy children?"



Swami Vivekananda died in 1902 but after around 120 years number of such worthy children has been multiplied in modern India. BJP's ascending to power was followed by dangerous game of murdering men of other religion in the name of stopping killing of cows whereas a survey of Food and Agricultural Organisation of the United Nations shows that India holds 3rd position (16%) in world's total export of beef, next to Brazil and Australia. From 1,60,000 m/tons in 2016 the amount may rise upto 1,93,000 m/tons by 2026. If cow is their mother then have they any wary or way to prevent killing of millions of cows everyday around the world? May be only Indian cows are their mothers, not others but those mothers are not also safe when trade is the only target.



Actual look of these worthy children have been exposed during ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Not mother cow but her holy (!) urine and dung has become important to leaders and followers of fanatic political parties like Rastriyo Swangsebak Sangha (RSS), Hindu Mahashabha, Shiv Sena, Bajrang Dal (allies of BJP) etc. When scientists all over the world (including India) are frantically trying to discover anti coronavirus drug, high profile leaders of these parties have prescribed that sacred (!) urine and dung of mother cow will prevent coronavirus. Not only prescribing, pompous holy urine drinking party was arranged by Hindu Mahasabha in Delhi on 19th March. This is nothing new in India. Morarji Ranchhodji Desai, 4th and 1st non-Congressman prime minister of India, practised urine therapy to increase imunisation power and drank own urine regularly. In an interview with CBS News in 1978 he not only acknowledged it but also highlighted different medicinal qualities of urine therapy and appealed to others to follow it. His appeal could not create any reaction in India of late 70s but without any visible appeal from mother cow her worthy sons are rushing to drink her holy urine in 2020.



Not only Delhi, Kolkata and other places of India are also infected by this craze. Such a party was arranged in Kolkata under the auspices of a BJP leader. Live video of worshipping cow with calf and of drinking holy urine was viewed through social media and online newspapers. News was published that due to shortage of holy urine of mother cow, urine of goat was adulterated at another place. Did it dwarf mother cow or level goat with her or reveal the evil aspect of (west) Bengalee character? Even cow urine and dung clinics have been introduced in some places. On the other hand, many people have become sick after drinking holy urine of mother cow and were hospitalised.



In some places people queued to collect holy urine but as it was (as always is) difficult to ascertain when mother would discharge her urine they had to wait anxiously for that happy moment. To save their time and toil some innovative persons have started temporary shops for selling bottled holy urine and packed dung. Referring to the Aandabazar the Kaler Kantho (09-4-2020) has informed that cow urine was being sold at higher price, even more than double than that of milk. ABP News mentioned per litre price also - urine of female cow Rs 400/-, virgin female cow Rs 500/- and dung Rs 500/- per kg. As Jersey is not purely Indian cow, price of its urine was Rs 300/- but what is the reason behind such high price?

Probably that well known theory of demand and supply - availability of milk and scarcity of urine. To meet gradually increasing demand (10,000 litres per month) in West Bengal, urine was collected from sources in other states as West Bengal runs short of this highly demanded item. One such source is Cattle Science Finding Centre at Nagpur which is allegedly sponsored by RSS. They have 500 similar centres in India and they have decided to set up 16 centres in West Bengal. What a profitable business under the camouflage of devotion to mother cow. Even cow urine has been classified as medicated, distilled etc. but a teacher of Pharmacology of National Medical College, Kolkata has termed the total matter as a bluff.



Crossing over ages, from limited domestic circle, the cow has been promoted as a subject matter of politics and profit but amid such foolish craze conscious persons are always against it. Even Manjit Siingh, a cow protection activist, also said, "There is no scientific support that cow urine can prevent coronavirus, Wrong message is being sent to society." A CPM parliamentarian has said, "Cow urine and dung are wastes, never medicine." Dilip Yadav, president of Hoogly district TMC, has commented, " If cow urine can prevent disease then nobody would go to medical college for becoming a physician." Atin Ghosh, deputy mayor of Kolkata Corporation, has concluded, "These people should be placed in zoo" but who cares and business runs amid pandemic of coronavirus.



The writer is a former Commissioner of Taxes

















No doubt, the cow is our most useful domestic animal. In general, cow includes bull (male), cow (that gives milk) and calf. It has an academic importance and a divine heritage. At primary level practice of essay writing normally begins with this animal. According to Hindu scriptures bull is the carrier of Lord Shiv. Milk of cow is a source of complete nutrition all over the world. As mother gives milk to her children, the cow also meets the demand of milk of human beings.Probably for this reason the cow has been glorified as mother in Hindu scriptures. The cow had a major contribution to economy, particularly agriculture, in ths sub-continent for hundreds of years but situation is now different. Replacing cows laborious manual (please read - cowal) works are being done mechanically. Almost everywhere in Bangladesh and India tractor, power tiller, shallow engines are being used widely for agricultural purposes.Cows are getting rest but in recent years the cow has been elevated to a different altitude of politics and economy since BJP's ascending to power in India. Honesty or sincerity, knowledge or courage, sacrifice or skill nothing counts. Only cow has become the determining factor. Political scientists like Plato, Aristotle, Machiavelli, and John Stuart Mill are worthless there probably because they did not mention anything about the majesty of cow. Wasting everything the cow has been placed above heads of all.Almost invisible coronavirus looks like a crown under microscope but visible cow has been glorified as crown but how and why? The best answer probably lies within an episode with Swami Vivekananda. One day a member of a cow protection group, with a picture of a cow in hand, came to Swami Vivekananda and informed that their mission was to protect mother cows from the knives of butchers and to save sick and invalid cows. Swami Vivekananda replied, "That's right but nine lakh people have died of famine in Central India. What have you done for them?" The man said that it was not their concern because their only purpose was to work for cows. Moreover, famine had occurred as a consequence of people's sins and misdeeds. They had nothing to do with it. Swami Vivekananda said, "Then it can also be said that mother cows are being slaughtered for their deeds." Being embarrassed the man said, "May be but scripture says that cow is our mother." Smiling, Swami Vivekananda concluded, "That's right. If not then who has given birth to so many worthy children?"Swami Vivekananda died in 1902 but after around 120 years number of such worthy children has been multiplied in modern India. BJP's ascending to power was followed by dangerous game of murdering men of other religion in the name of stopping killing of cows whereas a survey of Food and Agricultural Organisation of the United Nations shows that India holds 3rd position (16%) in world's total export of beef, next to Brazil and Australia. From 1,60,000 m/tons in 2016 the amount may rise upto 1,93,000 m/tons by 2026. If cow is their mother then have they any wary or way to prevent killing of millions of cows everyday around the world? May be only Indian cows are their mothers, not others but those mothers are not also safe when trade is the only target.Actual look of these worthy children have been exposed during ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Not mother cow but her holy (!) urine and dung has become important to leaders and followers of fanatic political parties like Rastriyo Swangsebak Sangha (RSS), Hindu Mahashabha, Shiv Sena, Bajrang Dal (allies of BJP) etc. When scientists all over the world (including India) are frantically trying to discover anti coronavirus drug, high profile leaders of these parties have prescribed that sacred (!) urine and dung of mother cow will prevent coronavirus. Not only prescribing, pompous holy urine drinking party was arranged by Hindu Mahasabha in Delhi on 19th March. This is nothing new in India. Morarji Ranchhodji Desai, 4th and 1st non-Congressman prime minister of India, practised urine therapy to increase imunisation power and drank own urine regularly. In an interview with CBS News in 1978 he not only acknowledged it but also highlighted different medicinal qualities of urine therapy and appealed to others to follow it. His appeal could not create any reaction in India of late 70s but without any visible appeal from mother cow her worthy sons are rushing to drink her holy urine in 2020.Not only Delhi, Kolkata and other places of India are also infected by this craze. Such a party was arranged in Kolkata under the auspices of a BJP leader. Live video of worshipping cow with calf and of drinking holy urine was viewed through social media and online newspapers. News was published that due to shortage of holy urine of mother cow, urine of goat was adulterated at another place. Did it dwarf mother cow or level goat with her or reveal the evil aspect of (west) Bengalee character? Even cow urine and dung clinics have been introduced in some places. On the other hand, many people have become sick after drinking holy urine of mother cow and were hospitalised.In some places people queued to collect holy urine but as it was (as always is) difficult to ascertain when mother would discharge her urine they had to wait anxiously for that happy moment. To save their time and toil some innovative persons have started temporary shops for selling bottled holy urine and packed dung. Referring to the Aandabazar the Kaler Kantho (09-4-2020) has informed that cow urine was being sold at higher price, even more than double than that of milk. ABP News mentioned per litre price also - urine of female cow Rs 400/-, virgin female cow Rs 500/- and dung Rs 500/- per kg. As Jersey is not purely Indian cow, price of its urine was Rs 300/- but what is the reason behind such high price?Probably that well known theory of demand and supply - availability of milk and scarcity of urine. To meet gradually increasing demand (10,000 litres per month) in West Bengal, urine was collected from sources in other states as West Bengal runs short of this highly demanded item. One such source is Cattle Science Finding Centre at Nagpur which is allegedly sponsored by RSS. They have 500 similar centres in India and they have decided to set up 16 centres in West Bengal. What a profitable business under the camouflage of devotion to mother cow. Even cow urine has been classified as medicated, distilled etc. but a teacher of Pharmacology of National Medical College, Kolkata has termed the total matter as a bluff.Crossing over ages, from limited domestic circle, the cow has been promoted as a subject matter of politics and profit but amid such foolish craze conscious persons are always against it. Even Manjit Siingh, a cow protection activist, also said, "There is no scientific support that cow urine can prevent coronavirus, Wrong message is being sent to society." A CPM parliamentarian has said, "Cow urine and dung are wastes, never medicine." Dilip Yadav, president of Hoogly district TMC, has commented, " If cow urine can prevent disease then nobody would go to medical college for becoming a physician." Atin Ghosh, deputy mayor of Kolkata Corporation, has concluded, "These people should be placed in zoo" but who cares and business runs amid pandemic of coronavirus.The writer is a former Commissioner of Taxes