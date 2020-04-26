Govt has failed to deal with corona: Fakhrul





The BNP leader came up the remark while distributing Eid gifts among the family members of those leaders of the party and its associate bodies who were killed and made disappeared during the 'Awami League government's rule'.

BNP arranged the programme at its chairperson's Gulshan office on the occasion of Ramadan. The party's gifts, in favour of its acting chairman Tanique Rahman, will be distributed among such over 1,000 family members across the country.

Fakhrul said the coronavirus situation is taking a serious turn in the county as the government was indifferent to taking preventive measures at the initial stage.

"The coronavirus situation has exposed how fragile their (AL's) governing system is. The health system has completely collapsed as the ordinary patients who are suffering from critical diseases like cancer are not getting any treatment," he said.



























