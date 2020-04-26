Video
Sunday, 26 April, 2020, 2:16 AM
Front Page

Former AL MP Asaduzzaman passes away

President, PM shocked

Published : Sunday, 26 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Staff Correspondent

Former finance secretary of the Mujibnagar government during the country's Liberation War in 1971 and former Awami League (AL) parliament member Khandaker Asaduzzaman passed away on Saturday afternoon.
He breathed his last at 4:10 pm at his Gulshan residence in the city at the age of 87, said an AL press release.
Asaduzzaman, also a valiant freedom fighter and organizer of the Liberation War, left behind his wife, a son, two daughters and a host of relatives and admirers to mourn his death.
Asaduzzaman, also a former adviser to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, was buried with state honor at his family graveyard at Naruchini village at Gopalpur upazila of Tangail district.
Born on October 22 in 1935, Asaduzzaman was elected member of parliament from Tangail-2 constituency on AL tickets in 1996, 2008 and 2014.
President and Prime Minister have condoled the death of Khandaker Asaduzzaman.
President M Abdul Hamid expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of former Awami League lawmaker and valiant freedom fighter.
In a condolence message, the President prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.
The Prime Minister In her condolence message recalled the outstanding contributions of Asaduzzaman. "The country and nation have lost a valiant freedom fighter, while the Awami League has lost a dedicated leader in his death," she said.
The Prime Minister prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed profound sympathy to the bereaved family.
The Mujibnagar and Freedom Fighter Officers and Employees Association (MFFOEA) expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of former AL lawmaker and valiant freedom fighter Khandaker Asaduzzaman.
In a condolence message, MFFOEA Secretary General Muhammad Musa prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed profound sympathy to the bereaved family.
 "He was the organizer of the Liberation War and immensely contributed as the first Finance Secretary to the Government of Bangladesh-in-exile in Mujibnagar," said Muhammad Musa.
"He was a hero and we salute him," Musa added.


