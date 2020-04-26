Donâ€™t use unauthorised kits: Govt





The health ministry issued the warning on Saturday as Gonoshasthaya Kendra unveiled its kit developed and manufactured in Bangladesh. India has recently suspended the antibody tests for the coronavirus. Such kits have been imported individually and being distributed without the drug authorities' permission in Bangladesh, the government said.

The government turned down Gonoshasthaya Kendra's invitation to the launch of the kit in Dhaka.

In a statement, the health ministry's Additional Secretary Md Habibur Rahman Khan advised people not to use unauthorised antibody test kits. "No kits will be accepted without the government's permission,” he said.

Rina Parveen, deputy secretary of the health ministry, said the government was allowing COVID-19 tests using only reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction or RT-PCR kits. -bdnews24.com















