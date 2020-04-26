Video
Sunday, 26 April, 2020, 2:16 AM
Test Kit Issue

Gonoshasthaya readies corona test kits

Published : Sunday, 26 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Gonoshasthaya Kendra is yet to hand over its coronavirus testing kits to the government formally as the Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA) reportedly suggested them to send those to its office.
"The DGDA informed us last night (Friday night) over phone that the department wouldn't able to collect the testing kits on Saturday. The DGDA authorities have asked us to send the kits to its office on Sunday," said Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury, one of the founders of Gonoshasthaya Kendra.
Dr Zafarullah said Gonoshasthaya Kendra will deliver the testing kits to the DGDA on Sunday.
"However, a representative of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University, (BSMMU) received some testing kits on Saturday from our Dhanmondi office. We told them that they can get more testing kits from us, if necessary," Dr Jafrullah said.
Besides, he said, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) received some testing kits from their office today (Saturday). CDC is the leading national public health institute of the United States.
Gonoshasthaya Kendra has developed an "easy, effective and cheap" method to test coronavirus or Covid-19.


