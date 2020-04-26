Nine more die of Covid-19, 309 test positive in 24 hrs





"Three hundred and nine (309) people tested positive for coronavirus during the period. Now the number of confirmed cases stands at 4998," said Prof Dr Nasima Sultana, additional director general of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), during a briefing from Mohakhali on Saturday.

"In the last 24 hours, 3,337 samples were tested and 309 additional patients have been detected," she said.

Among the dead, Prof Nasima said, seven are in their 70s, one in his 60s and one in his 50s. Three of them are in Dhaka, two in Narayanganj, one each in Joypurhat, Tangail, Madaripur and Mymensingh, she added.

About the reports in several media regarding scarcity of oxygen cylinders in hospitals, Nasima said the information is not correct.

"There is no shortage of oxygen cylinders in dedicated (for Covid-19 treatment) hospitals and isolation units," she said, adding that the information published in various media is old and outdated.

In fact, there are enough oxygen cylinders at all hospitals in the country including those in upazila level, she claimed.

The health official informed that at present, there are 23 labs in the country for testing samples of Covid-19. The government has a target to set up 28 labs in the country, she said, adding that the rest five labs will be set up within a week.

Nasima said Covid-19 cases were found in 60 districts meaning that almost all regions of the country are now risky for the fatal disease.

She said Natore and Bhola districts have been freshly included in the list of the Covid-19-prone districts, adding no cases are yet to be reported in four districts-Rangamati, Khagrachchari, Jhenaidah and Satkhira.

Analyzing the area-based transmission of the fatal disease, the health official said coronavirus positive cases have alarmingly increased in Gazipur, Mymensingh, Munshiganj, Chattogram, Narsingdi and Keraniganj.

Nasima said Dhaka city has been considered as the worst-affected with nearly 45 percent of COVID cases, while Dhaka division has remained top position with over 80 percent infected cases out of total coronavirus patients.

In Dhaka city, ten areas - Rajarbagh, Mohammadpur, Lalbagh, Jatrabari, Bangsal, Chakbazar, Mirpur, Uttara, Tejgaon and Mahakhali - have been identified as the worst hit as the maximum cases were found in those areas.





















