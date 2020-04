SC postpones limited scale court functions

The decision was announced in two notices issued by Supreme Court Registrar General Md Ali Akbar. On April 23, Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain took the decision to partially reopen the courts responding to the requests of lawyers who cited the people's right to justice and frustration of justice-seekers as the shutdown continued for weeks.

The government started the shutdown on Mar 26 and extended it to May 5 amid a surge in virus cases and deaths.

According to the previous notices, Appellate Division Judge Md Nuruzzaman would hear important cases at the chamber judge's court while Justice Obaidul Hasan would conduct proceedings at a High Court Division bench amid the holidays.

Meanwhile, the lower court judges would hear urgent bail petitions two days a week.

But due to unavoidable circumstances, the decision to conduct limited-scale court proceedings has been suspended at the request of various lawyers and the bar associations of Dhaka and Chittagong, according to the latest notices issued by Md Ali Akbar, registrar general of the Supreme Court.



























