50 lakh jobless transport workers’ survival at stake





Though, important services on roads and rivers, including food supplies, daily commodities, fuel, medicines, agricultural goods, fertilizer, fisheries, baby foods and essential items, will remain out of the purview of the suspension.

Most of the transport workers in the country are not permanent jobholders. Their income is on the basis of transport trips. Due to the suspension of public transports from March 26, they have been going through indescribable hardship. Many of them have been fighting for survival by engaging themselves as floating vegetable and fruit sellers. One such is Ashraful Alam, a bus helper of Safety bus service. While talking the Daily Observer he said, "As there is no ban on kitchen item selling and not finding other options I decided to start this business temporarily to survive with my family members."

"Every day after taking a three wheeler van on rent I go to Kawran Bazar and buy different vegetables for selling these in Azimpur and Lalabagh areas," Ashraful added.

In this regard, the secretary general of Road Transport Owners Association Khandakar Enayetullah said, "Most of our workforce is working on the basis of 'no work no pay'. We told all transport owners to stand beside their respective workers."

"Our organization has no financial means to give support to such a huge number of workers across the country," he added.

















