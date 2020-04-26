Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 26 April, 2020, 2:16 AM
latest
Home Front Page

50 lakh jobless transport workers’ survival at stake

Ban on road, waterways transports passes one month

Published : Sunday, 26 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Hedayet Ullah Khan

Around 50 lakh transport workers have become jobless and are passing a miserable life across the country due to government ban on the transport sector amid the Covid-19 pandemic since March 26. The duration of the ban has reached one month because of the extension of the ban till May 5 as the rate of infection has taken a dangerous turn in the country.
Though, important services on roads and rivers, including food supplies, daily commodities, fuel, medicines, agricultural goods, fertilizer, fisheries, baby foods and essential items, will remain out of the purview of the suspension.
Most of the transport workers in the country are not permanent jobholders. Their income is on the basis of transport trips. Due to the suspension of public transports from March 26, they have been     going through indescribable hardship. Many of them have been fighting for survival by engaging themselves as floating vegetable and fruit sellers. One such is Ashraful Alam, a bus helper of Safety bus service. While talking the Daily Observer he said, "As there is no ban on kitchen item selling and not finding other options I decided to start this business temporarily to survive with my family members."
"Every day after taking a three wheeler van on rent I go to Kawran Bazar and buy different vegetables for selling these in Azimpur and Lalabagh areas," Ashraful added.
In this regard, the secretary general of Road Transport Owners Association Khandakar Enayetullah said, "Most of our workforce is working on the basis of 'no work no pay'. We told all transport owners to stand beside their respective workers."
"Our organization has no financial means to give support to such a huge number of workers across the country," he added.










« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Disinfectant riff is latest of many Trump science clashes
Govt has failed to deal with corona: Fakhrul
Virus toll nears 200,000 as UN pushes for global vaccine effort
Former AL MP Asaduzzaman passes away
Don’t use unauthorised kits: Govt
Gonoshasthaya readies corona test kits
Saudi Arabia abolishes flogging
What makes a difference on Covid-19 death rate? Lessons beyond math


Latest News
Schoolboy found slaughtered in Thakurgaon
Pregnant coronavirus patient flees from Jashore hospital
UN urged to take back 500 Rohingya floating on Bay of Bengal
‘No evidence’ people with coronavirus are immunised: WHO
Man dies drinking cleaner to beat coronavirus
Farmers harvest 44pc paddy in haor region: Agri Minister
Girl 'commits suicide' in Laxmipur
14 more tested COVID-19 positive in Khulna division
Garment workers heading toward Dhaka to save jobs
9 more infected with coronavirus in Jashore
Most Read News
PCR-based diagnosis vs serology test to detect COVID-19 infection: Need a consensus
Gonosasthaya Kendra gives COVID-19 test kits to BSMMU, CDC
Youth arrested for raping teen, forcing her to kill fetus
Bangladesh faces a tough battle against COVID-19
Nine more deaths from coronavirus, 309 newly infected
Welcome Ramadan: Heal the world, heal humanity
Global death toll from COVID-19 reaches 197,245
Shakib, his wife blessed with second baby girl
COVID-19 and its impact on tourism sector of BD
Disaster unfolded: 4 doctors, 9 nurses quarantined in Thakurgaon
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft