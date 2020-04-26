Video
Don’t ask workers to return to Dhaka, BGMEA now tells members

Published : Sunday, 26 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has directed all of its members not to ask their workers, who are currently at their respective villages, to return to Dhaka until a concrete decision is taken about reopening the factories.
"To keep the economy running and considering the overall situation, BGMEA will advise you on opening of factories," it said in a general directive to its members on Saturday.
Mentioning that a zone-wise staggered approach will be adopted to open the factories in a limited capacity, the association advised for asking only the workers who are living near the factories to join work. Besides, it called for not retrenching any worker on humanitarian ground. Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Rubana Huq made the announcement while talking to the media on Friday.
Earlier, in a letter to the chairman of the Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC) on April 15, the BGMEA requested for an adequate number of buses to transport workers as the factories would open from April 26 and most of the garment workers are now staying in villages.
The letter indicated that workers would begin to move from the villages to their workplaces in industrial areas, such as Gazipur, Savar, Ashulia and some parts of Dhaka from April 20 onwards, requiring adequate transportation in the ongoing lock down of various districts.


