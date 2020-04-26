Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 26 April, 2020, 2:15 AM
latest
Home Business

BATB announces 400 percent cash dividend

Published : Sunday, 26 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Business Correspondent

British American Tobacco Bangladesh Company Limited (BATB) has 400 percent cash dividend per share at its 47th annual general meeting held online on Wednesday last.
The AGM also took other key decisions unanimously including the Financial Statement of 2019, Election of the Board of Directors, appointment of statutory auditors and appointment of corporate governance auditors,.
To avoid public gathering during drastic times of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the AGM was held online as directed by the Security Exchange Commission.
BATB Chairman Golam Mainuddin presided over the AGM, attended by a significant number of shareholders from remote areas of the country and abroad by using digital platforms.




Under the current circumstances of the Corona-fueled lockdown period, timely payment of dividends is considered as a significant achievement to the shareholders.  
In 2019, the company has contributed Tk. 26,985 crore as Value Added Tax or VAT, supplementary duty and other taxes to the national exchequer, making BATB the highest taxpayer in the country.
In addition, various initiatives of the company e.g. Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR projects), gender equality practice, sustainable agriculture initiatives have been contributing towards achieving the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), different national goals and making a balance for a better Bangladesh.
BATB Managing Director Shehzad Munim, BATB Board of Directors comprising of Mohammad Moinuddin Abdullah, K. H. Masud Siddiqui, A. K. M. Aftab Ul Islam FCA, Md. Abdul Halim, Md. Abul Hossain, Tahmina Begum, Stephan Matthiesen, and Head of Public Affairs and Company Secretary Md. Azizur Rahman, FCS were present at the AGM.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BATB announces 400 percent cash dividend
BB builds Tk 15,000cr fund to support banks, NBFIs
BUILD for quick disbursement of stimulus packages
Prices of Ramadan commodities rise abnormally
BSTI to strengthen market surveillance during Ramadan: Humayun
Tk 46,000cr liquidity increases in banks
Tourism industry seeks Tk 2000cr cash incentives to survive
BB to appeal against US court order


Latest News
Schoolboy found slaughtered in Thakurgaon
Pregnant coronavirus patient flees from Jashore hospital
UN urged to take back 500 Rohingya floating on Bay of Bengal
‘No evidence’ people with coronavirus are immunised: WHO
Man dies drinking cleaner to beat coronavirus
Farmers harvest 44pc paddy in haor region: Agri Minister
Girl 'commits suicide' in Laxmipur
14 more tested COVID-19 positive in Khulna division
Garment workers heading toward Dhaka to save jobs
9 more infected with coronavirus in Jashore
Most Read News
PCR-based diagnosis vs serology test to detect COVID-19 infection: Need a consensus
Gonosasthaya Kendra gives COVID-19 test kits to BSMMU, CDC
Youth arrested for raping teen, forcing her to kill fetus
Bangladesh faces a tough battle against COVID-19
Nine more deaths from coronavirus, 309 newly infected
Welcome Ramadan: Heal the world, heal humanity
Global death toll from COVID-19 reaches 197,245
Shakib, his wife blessed with second baby girl
COVID-19 and its impact on tourism sector of BD
Disaster unfolded: 4 doctors, 9 nurses quarantined in Thakurgaon
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft