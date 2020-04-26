BATB announces 400 percent cash dividend





The AGM also took other key decisions unanimously including the Financial Statement of 2019, Election of the Board of Directors, appointment of statutory auditors and appointment of corporate governance auditors,.

To avoid public gathering during drastic times of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the AGM was held online as directed by the Security Exchange Commission.

BATB Chairman Golam Mainuddin presided over the AGM, attended by a significant number of shareholders from remote areas of the country and abroad by using digital platforms.









Under the current circumstances of the Corona-fueled lockdown period, timely payment of dividends is considered as a significant achievement to the shareholders.

In 2019, the company has contributed Tk. 26,985 crore as Value Added Tax or VAT, supplementary duty and other taxes to the national exchequer, making BATB the highest taxpayer in the country.

In addition, various initiatives of the company e.g. Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR projects), gender equality practice, sustainable agriculture initiatives have been contributing towards achieving the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), different national goals and making a balance for a better Bangladesh.

