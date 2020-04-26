BUILD for quick disbursement of stimulus packages





In a statement on Saturday BUILD set out a number of measures both borrowers' and lenders' perspectives, that could be taken by the regulator and the country's policymakers to broaden the use of the stimulus packages.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina recently announced the SP of about one trillion taka to support private sector so that they can sustain their business and investment to combat the impact of COVID-19 of which about 23% is government incentives.

The Stimulus are in the form of loans, incentives, and subsidies mostly to be provided by the Banks.

SPs of BDT 30,000 crore for the affected large industries and services for Working Capital will be provided only Banker-client relationship may not be enough, banks can consider a demand-based formula to provide loan facilities to the affected enterprises.

Banks must confirm that willful defaulters and those enjoying rescheduling facilities do not get fund. Besides, sector prioritization for sustaining the highly affected industries, adequate liquidity support to be given by the central bank to conventional banks. Loan size should be adequate to keep the borrowing companies afloat during the crisis.

Duration of subsidy on interest should not be limited to 1 year, if the crisis prolongs, duration of subsidy on interest rate should be increased accordingly, said the statement. Govt. has announced packages of BDT 20,000 crore for CMSMEs for working capital.

Banks would like to see their guarantee of funding, in that respect a Credit Guarantee Scheme can be formulated so that disbursement can be easy and actual SMEs are benefitted, government could add a part to the stimulus to create a credit guarantee/risk sharing program for financial institutions to provide adequate access to finance for SMEs. PKSF, BSCIC/SMEF can be assigned to handle cottage and micro enterprises and Scheduled Banks(SCBs) can handle SMEs.















