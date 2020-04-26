Prices of Ramadan commodities rise abnormally





For the abnormal rise in prices of essentials, consumers blamed dishonest traders' syndicate, which do the same trick in every Ramadan, in absence of market monitoring by the relevant government authorities.

Despite adequate production, imports and stocks, the prices of all commodities including rice, pulses, sugar, gram and edible oil have been increased and the people have become hostage in the hands of the market manipulators.

While visiting different kitchen market in the capital this correspondent found that the prices of all essential commodities increased by Tk 5 to Tk 50 per kg. Grams, the most essential commodity of Ramadan was sold at Tk 85 to Tk 90 per kg, up by Tk 5 from the last week.

Similarly sugar was sold at Tk 75 to Tk 80 a kg against Tk 68 to Tk 70 last week. Local varieties of onion were sold at Tk 60 to Tk 65 a kg in retail markets on Friday and the imported variety at Tk 40 to Tk50 per kg.

Garlic was sold at Tk 170 to Tk 190 a kg, against Tk 140 to 160 last week. Local ginger was sold at Tk 250 to Tk280 a kg and the imported Chinese variety for Tk 300 to Tk 350.

The prices of red lentil increased by Tk 10 to Tk 15 a kg and its coarse variety was selling for Tk 80 to Tk 90 a kg while the medium-quality variety was selling for Tk 100 to Tk1 10 a kg. The fine variety of red lentil was selling for Tk 120 to Tk130 a kg in the city markets.

The prices of brinjal, cucumber and carrot increased by Tk 10 to Tk 20 a kg and the prices of other vegetables remained stable over the week. Brinjal was sold at Tk 60 to Tk 65 a kg, papaya at Tk 35 to Tk 40 a kg, bitter gourds at Tk 40 to Tk 50 a kg, okra at Tk 40 to Tk 50 a kg, bottle gourds at Tk 30 to Tk. 40 apiece, cucumber for Tk 5to 60 a kg, carrot for Tk 40 a kg and tomatoes for Tk 30 to Tk 45 a kg. Green chilli was selling for Tk 70 to Tk 80 a kg on the day.

Edible oil was sold at Tk 105 to Tk 107.

Prices of most of essentials have been rising gradually for the last couple of months.

Chicken (broiler) was selling at Tk 140 per kg while chicken (local) from Tk 300 to Tk 350 per piece and chicken (Pakistani) Tk 200 to Tk 250 per piece.

Fish prices remained unchanged. Rohita was selling at Tk 270 to Tk 350 a kg, Katla at Tk 250 to Tk 320 a kg, Pangas at Tk 120 to Tk 180 a kg and Tilapia at Tk 120 to Tk 180 a kg. The prices of meat remained stable on the day. The beef was sold from Tk 550 to Tk 600, mutton Tk 750 to Tk 800 per kg.















