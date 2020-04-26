Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 26 April, 2020, 2:14 AM
latest
Home Sports

May our lives never face this situation again: Habibul

Published : Sunday, 26 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

May our lives never face this situation again: Habibul

May our lives never face this situation again: Habibul

Former Bangladesh captain and current member of the selection committee of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) Habibul Bashar has expressed the expectation that all never face this sort of tough situation created by the deadly coronavirus in their lives again.
Like other officials of BCB, Habibul is also passing time at home during this pandemic.
The former captain, who amassed more than five thousand runs in his illustrious career spanning over an age, wrote a diary in a local newspaper.
"What we can do in this situation? We can just warn everyone. We can stay at home. And at the same time, I'm expecting the virus would not spread more, will not get at the top of a pandemic. It means I'm trying to stay positive. And since I'm staying at home, it's ruined my daily routine," Habibul wrote in the diary.
Bangladeshi cricketers were supposed to remain busy playing in the Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League right now. But due to the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus, the authorities postponed the league indefinitely. Like the officials are doing, cricketers are also at home.
"The thing that frustrates me more is the cancellation of all ongoing programmes of High-performance unit. I always have some extra attention to the young players. HP was scheduled to tour Sri Lanka in May. I don't know whether this schedule will be the same or not. It would have been good to watch how prepared are they to play in the next level," Habibul added.
Due to the coronavirus, Bangladesh's Pakistan tour for a Test and ODI has also been postponed. At the same time, Australia postponed their Bangladesh tour of June for two Tests.
As per the latest update from the government, a total of 4,689 people tested positive in Bangladesh and 131 of them have died.     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Windies 'flexible' over England tour as ECB weigh overseas offers
May our lives never face this situation again: Habibul
Shakib, Shishir blessed with another baby girl
BPL's fate to be decided through BFF EC meeting
Mashrafe to auction favourite things he possesses for 16 years
Pakistan's Malik asks for dropping cricket ban
UEFA to advance up to 70 million euros to clubs amid financial crisis
'Sharing birthday with legend Sachin is special'


Latest News
Schoolboy found slaughtered in Thakurgaon
Pregnant coronavirus patient flees from Jashore hospital
UN urged to take back 500 Rohingya floating on Bay of Bengal
‘No evidence’ people with coronavirus are immunised: WHO
Man dies drinking cleaner to beat coronavirus
Farmers harvest 44pc paddy in haor region: Agri Minister
Girl 'commits suicide' in Laxmipur
14 more tested COVID-19 positive in Khulna division
Garment workers heading toward Dhaka to save jobs
9 more infected with coronavirus in Jashore
Most Read News
PCR-based diagnosis vs serology test to detect COVID-19 infection: Need a consensus
Gonosasthaya Kendra gives COVID-19 test kits to BSMMU, CDC
Youth arrested for raping teen, forcing her to kill fetus
Bangladesh faces a tough battle against COVID-19
Nine more deaths from coronavirus, 309 newly infected
Welcome Ramadan: Heal the world, heal humanity
Global death toll from COVID-19 reaches 197,245
Shakib, his wife blessed with second baby girl
COVID-19 and its impact on tourism sector of BD
Disaster unfolded: 4 doctors, 9 nurses quarantined in Thakurgaon
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft