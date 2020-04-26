

May our lives never face this situation again: Habibul

Like other officials of BCB, Habibul is also passing time at home during this pandemic.

The former captain, who amassed more than five thousand runs in his illustrious career spanning over an age, wrote a diary in a local newspaper.

"What we can do in this situation? We can just warn everyone. We can stay at home. And at the same time, I'm expecting the virus would not spread more, will not get at the top of a pandemic. It means I'm trying to stay positive. And since I'm staying at home, it's ruined my daily routine," Habibul wrote in the diary.

Bangladeshi cricketers were supposed to remain busy playing in the Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League right now. But due to the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus, the authorities postponed the league indefinitely. Like the officials are doing, cricketers are also at home.

"The thing that frustrates me more is the cancellation of all ongoing programmes of High-performance unit. I always have some extra attention to the young players. HP was scheduled to tour Sri Lanka in May. I don't know whether this schedule will be the same or not. It would have been good to watch how prepared are they to play in the next level," Habibul added.

Due to the coronavirus, Bangladesh's Pakistan tour for a Test and ODI has also been postponed. At the same time, Australia postponed their Bangladesh tour of June for two Tests.

As per the latest update from the government, a total of 4,689 people tested positive in Bangladesh and 131 of them have died. -UNB

















